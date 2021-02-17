Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan: Are They Officially Back Together?!

We probably don't need to tell you that there's a lot going on in Bachelor Nation these days.

Chris Harrison has stepped away from the show that made him famous, and both fans and stars alike are grappling with difficult questions about race, prejudice, and the future of reality television.

It remains to be seen how the finale of Matt James's season will be affected by the Rachael Kirkconnell scandals, but no matter what happens, it seems clear that the series will need to make some major changes going forward.

After all, in addition to the racially insensitive behavior of its contestants, producers are also forced to confront another uncomfortable reality:

While it's certainly not as big of an issue as the Kirkconnell situation, the fact is, the franchise has not been successful in its stated goal for quite some time now.

Okay, the real goal is attracting viewers from a desirable demographic, but the show's secondary purpose is to pair up singles in a way that will result in successful marriages.

And in that respect, it hasn't been doing so well.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have broken up; Hannah Brown and Colton Underwood are both single following relationships that ended in very different types of scandal ...

That leaves Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan -- and believe it or not, they're currently the only glimmer of hope that the Bachelor system might be somewhat effective as a matchmaker.

Let's set aside for a moment the question of whether the show gets to take credit for this relationship, since Kelley didn't even make it to Peter's final four.

Instead, we'll focus on the persistent rumors that these two have secretly reconciled.

As you've likely heard by now, Peter and Kelley broke up back in December, a move that didn't really surprise anyone.

After all, Peter's reputation as the most indecisive, wishy-washy Bachelor in franchise history was well-deserved.

Now, however, it looks as though Weber and Flanagan may have decided to give their relationship a second chance.

The speculation began when the exes were spotted attending multiple Super Bowl after-parties together in Tampa.

And now, it looks as though they're still partying together -- this time in NYC.

Multiple online sleuths have pointed out that Peter and Kelley were both hanging out at Good Bar in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

They kept their rendezvous on the DL, but Weber and Flanagan's social media followers were quick to put things together from the information provided in their posts.

So despite recently parting ways, it seems Pete and Kelley have attended multiple social functions together in the past week.

That doesn't necessarily mean they're together ... except, yes, it totally does.

"The move was the final straw in some ongoing issues in their relationship; the biggest of which was that they were not on the same page about how they approached relationships," a source explained when the couple parted ways in December.

"There was growth that needed to happen from Peter that wasn’t happening," the insider added.

"Barb was very involved and expected to be a major priority within Peter and Kelley’s relationship.

Yes, Peter's infamously overbearing mother played a role in the breakup, a fact that Peter himself acknowledged in his statement on the subject.

"Kelley and I broke up two weeks ago. I flew to Chicago and was finished with the relationship, then my mom really encouraged us to be in the relationship if we wanted to be and to not give up," he told Entertainment Tonight.

"Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn’t better or worse than the other; we’re just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating. But I loved her like crazy, and my mom really cared about her."

Well, if these two really are giving things another shot, it sounds like they might do well to implement a temporary no-Barb rule!