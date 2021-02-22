Paul Staehle to 90 Day Fiance Fans: I'm Getting a Paternity Test and Reading It Live on OnlyFans

Last week, the internet was abuzz after some troll leaked Paul Staehle and Karine Martins' OnlyFans video.

Paul is making the most out of a bad situation -- which more or less defines their entire relationship history.

Seeing all of this 90 Day Fiance fan interest in their OnlyFans gave him an idea.

He has gotten a paternity test on his two sons, Pierre and Ethan, and will read the results live on camera.

Paul Staehle has a reputation in the 90 Day Fiance fandom and presumably among those who know him in real life.

He doesn't always approach problems or generally behave in a way that makes sense.

Paul runs at odd moments, makes strange statements, and sometimes shares a little too much on social media.

Just before the weekend, Paul took to his Instagram to tease fans about next month.

“I had to wait for OnlyFans to get approval on it," Paul began.

"We’ll be doing a livestream," he announced.

"We’ve got to wait for the [paternity test] results to get back," Paul announced to his fans and followers.

That's right -- he has done a paternity test on Pierre and on Ethan, the latter of whom is a newborn.

"The results should be back around mid-March,” he revealed.

“Everyone kept egging us on to do this," Paul acknowledged.

"So," she shared, "we actually had a DNA test for [my] children [with Karine],"

"And we will do a livestream," Paul reiterated, "streaming the results."

So, let's get this straight -- Paul is doing paternity tests on both of his sons with Karine.

Not only will he announce the results to fans, he's going to read them live -- when they will be news to him.

Oh, and all of this will be on his OnlyFans, so anyone wanting to know before the crowd will need to be a subscriber.

First of all, why is there any doubt about paternity?

Paul doesn't seem to have any doubts, but fans do.

And those questions of paternity stem from Paul and Karine being in an open marriage.

Late last year, Paul revealed that Karine has his permission or even his blessing to do what she wants.

That includes, he shared, sleeping with other men.

He didn't come right out and call it an "open marriage," but that's the term for it.

Paul has had a similar approach to what Karine chooses to post or not post on her OnlyFans.

He said that he left it up to her whether to share nudity or explicit sexual content on the subscription-only adult media site.

Paul said that he himself planned to share less sexual material on his ... clearly, that includes reading the results of paternity tests.

Karine recently shared footage of her and Paul having sex on OnlyFans.

However, she did not share it publicly -- instead, she offered it for sale to subscribers who wanted to pay an additional fee to view it (this is part of OnlyFans' structure).

Someone leaked the video, and Paul has vowed to take legal action against the leaker -- since the person committed a crime.