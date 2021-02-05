Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Welcome Baby #2!

On January 26, Paul Staehle feared that Karine's baby was coming early and asked fans for prayers.

He and Karine thanked 90 Day Fiance fans afterwards, as the pains passed.

Now, they have welcomed Baby #2 for real.

Meet the newborn, Ethan Staehle!

On the morning of Friday, February 5, Paul Staehle took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and followers.

"Ethan is coming!" he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"Prayers please," Paul requested, adding: "We are in a medical facility."

That last part of the news may have been a bit of a puzzle out of context.

But for many weeks, Paul and Karine have agonized over where and how to birth baby Ethan.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged Brazil worse than most countries, and most hospital rooms have been repurposed into COVID care for the most severe patients.

A little over two hours later, Paul had more to share with fans.

"Ethan," Paul wrote later that morning. "Born Healthy And Very Fast."

Most reality star parents introduce their newborns to fans with a series of stats -- like birth weight.

Paul, however, had another idea.

He posted a nearly 10-minute-long video to Instagram of Ethan as he was cleaned and dressed.

The sweet little newborn is conscious and even somewhat alert -- about as much as one can be at birth.

Welcome to the world, baby Ethan!

Ethan is Paul and Karine's second child.

Their firstborn son is named Pierre. He is now a big brother!

Paul also brought the camera over to Karine to speak to her.

Karine looked, and we rarely say this about anyone, tired. It was more than understandable, given that she had just given birth.

He asked if she needed anything, but she declined. Clearly, what Karine needs now is rest.

We do not know the exact nature of the medical facility where Paul and Karine gave birth.

It is possible that some clinics for childbirth remained open, or that they found a place that had been repurposed for childbirth in the context of the pandemic.

With the exceptions of newborns and Karine herself (who was in bed), everyone who appeared in the video was gloved and thoroughly masked.

Karine's pregnancy was reported early, early last summer ... to the point where the news leaked about as early as Paul and Karine could have known that they were expecting.

Paul then confirmed the pregnancy news in the most awkward way imaginable -- while complaining that Karine had (once again) left him in late July and early August.

The two of them reconciled, though fans remain divided over whether that is for the best for them or their children.

The two of them have been spending time in Brazil, where Karine's family provides a support system for her and for Paul.

This is especially important for childcare. One young child is a lot of work. A young child and a newborn? A full time job for multiple people.

It is believed that Paul continues to work remotely while in Brazil, so this family is going to be very busy for the foreseeable future. Still, congratulations on the birth of baby Ethan!