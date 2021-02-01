Paola Mayfield Teases 90 Day Fiance Fans With Steamy Snow Snap

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield has been turning heads for years.

In her new photo, she is playing with contrasts -- in black lingerie, in front of some white snow.

Some say that Paola isn't dressed for the weather, as silly of a criticism as that might be.

Others, however, are just saying that she's not dressed as a married woman should.

"Always warm," Paola Mayfield captioned an Instagram post of herself.

We certainly hope that she is right, because her eye-catching boomerang shows her ... not quite dressed for the weather by conventional standards.

Take a look at this gif that we whipped up and you can tell that the only thing hot in this image is Paola.

She is wearing tall boots ... and black lingerie.

Sporting blonde hair, she's standing and flashing a lot of skin while surrounded by snow.

Paola is a fitness model, and she has never hesitated to remind people of that with her breathtaking photos.

It is at times like this that we are reminded of the sage words of Cardi B.

"It's cold outside but I'm still looking like a thottie … because a hoe never gets cold," Cardi once explained.

It's true, and she should say it. (Also it's a great line to pull out when a friend asks why you're not wearing more on winter days)

Paola's not-so-frigid adventure in the cold earned some very positive reactions.

"Hermosa!" exclaimed one fan, while another wrote "Bellisima."

Others were not so content with Pao's content, and wanted to let her know.

"Does your husband support this post?" questioned one nosey follower.

The troll's question continued: "He might get a little upset at you for posting this sexy picture."

In the past, sure. These days ... Russ almost certainly snapped the boomerang himself.

"After rewatching your season, girl the old Russ would have NEVER even let you out the bedroom like this," one followers observed.

But this comment was clearly more positive, as the fan praised: "Glad to see he’s letting you do you."

Russ has clearly undergone a lot of personal and positive growth during their marriage, including shedding some insecurities about his wife's modeling career.

There are trolls who love to attack Paola over her modeling photos.

Sometimes, they bring up Russ' past misgivings to give her a hard time.

At other times, they mom-shame her for posing in lingerie, as if giving birth to baby Axel was supposed to turn her into a non-corporeal being, devoid of flesh or appeal.

There are very fair criticisms to make of Paola if someone wished to level them.

For example, she is easily caught up in absurd conspiracy theories, and apparently believes that "aborted baby parts" are found in some food.

Equally unhinged but unfortunately more dangerously, she has also expressed vaccine hesitancy, which makes fans worry about baby Axel -- and everyone he meets in life.

But as far as this photo of Pao in the snow is concerned ... it's truly no big deal.

If you've been on the internet long enough, you know that there are people who pose fully nude in the snow.

Also, it's never anyone's business how another person dresses for the weather. Are they stupid? No? Then they're dressed precisely as they intended.