Nicki Minaj Loses Father in Tragic Hit-and-Run

Tragedy has struck for Nicki Minaj and her family.

According to Nassa Police in New York, Robert Maraj was struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries on Saturday in what authorities are labeling a hit-and-run incident..

The father of the aforementioned solo artist was 64 years old.

Cops say Robert was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue Friday night around 6... when he was hit by a car heading northbound.

The police report that the driver proceeded to flee the scene without any kind of meaningful description from any witnesses.

There is no suspect at this time.

Maraj was immediately taken to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries a day after the crash.

The world famous and widly successful rapper, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, was born in Trinidad, but was raised in the New York borough of Queens.

Minaj has not yet commented on the horrible loss.

There are many social media photos of the superstar posing alongside her dad over the years, however, implying that had a close relationship.

A rep for Nicki has also confirmed Robert's passing.

Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 30.

She had announced that a bundle of joy was on the way via an Instagram post a few months earlier, writiing to her millions of followers at the time:

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude.

"Thank you all for the well wishes."

She and Petty got married in October of 2019.

A month before she revealed this major news to fans, Minaj wrote online:

"I've decided to retire and have my family.

"I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box—cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."

Shortly afterward, though, Nicki apologized to her legion of fans for the "abrupt" message.

"I'm still right here," she added back then.

"Still madly in love with you guys and you know that. In hindsight, this should've been a Queen Radio discussion and it will be. I promise u guys will be happy.

"No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt and insensitive, I apologize babe."

We haven't heard a whole lot from Nicki Minaj since.

But we send her and her loved ones our condolences during this impossible time.

May Robert Maraj rest in peace.