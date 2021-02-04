Morgan Wallen Suspended by Record Label, Dropped by ACM Awards for Being a Horrible Racist

Morgan Wallen is learning that despicable actions have serious consequences.

The country music superstar, who is embroiled in a headline-making scandal of his own making, continues to be punished and shunned in the wake of a drunken and very racist outburst..

Isn't it nice when bad things happen to bad people?

As you've likely heard about by now, Wallen and some friends arrived home late on Sunday after a night of drinking.

They honked horns and grew very rowdy on the singer's driveway, garnering the attention of tired, confused and angry neighbors.

One of these neighbors proceeded to record Wallen with his/her cellphone, capturing the artist on camera screaming the following at one point:

Take care of this pussy-ass motherf--ker... take care of this pussy-ass [N-Word].

The video went viral, and Wallen has beene paying for it ever since.

First, the second-largest radio chain in the country has pulled Wallen's music from all of its 400-plus stations, sending a statement to its station managers that reads:

"Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur.

"Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen’s music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow."

More has followed, too.

Wallen has been suspended from his music label.

"In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen's recording contract indefinitely," the label wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"Republic Records fully supports Big Loud's decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated."

Just priior to Big Loud's statement, the nation's largest radio station conglomerates announced it would pull his tracks from airwaves.

"In light of Morgan Wallen's recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately," an iHeart spokesperson told People Magazine on Wednesday morning.

The use of the aforementioned racial epithet is enough on its own to warrrant these repercussions.

But Wallen was also caught out last year, without a mask, partying at a bar and kissing a number of women.

Yesterday afternoon, meanwhile, the Academy of Country Music announced that it will "halt" the 27-year-old country singer's "involvement and eligibility" at this year's awards show due to his heinous behavior.

"We have made his management team aware of this decision," ACM wrote.

"The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion.

"As a result of this unprecedented situation, the Academy will be reviewing our awards eligibility and submission process, ensuring our nominees consistently reflect the Academy's integrity."

The ACM Awards are set to take place on April 18, 2021.

Others who will be in attendance have also trashed Wallen.

Tweeted Mickey Guyton, after seeing the video of Wallen:

"The hate runs deep smh. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it? Crickets won’t work this time."

Added a dismayed Maren Morris:

It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first “scuffle” and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless.

We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word.

We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.

Wallen, whose "Dangerous: The Double Album", just enjoyed its third straight week atop the Billboard 200, issued the following statement to TMZ after being outed as a racist:

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever.

"I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."