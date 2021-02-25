Michelle Young: The Three Reasons Why SHE May Be the Next Bachelorette!

According to a recent report, Katie Thurston no longer needs to go fancy dress shopping.

The former Bachelor suitor, who made headlines on Season 25 for her outspoken nature and very racy views on sex, was allegedly selected as the next Bachelorette by ABC executives.

This was the reported assumption about two weeks ago at least.

Things have changed within the franchise, however... due to an explosive scandal centered around Matt James' presumed winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, her inappropriate social media posts and the wayward way in which host Chris Harrison responded to the controversy.

As you must know by now, Harrison announced this month that he's stepping away from the franchise.

The long-time host remains under extreme fire and may never return to his post.

It's a gigantic mess, that's for sure.

And it sounds as if Thurston has become a victim of the chaos because sources now say she's been ousted as The Bachelorette -- before ever being officially named to the gig.

Who might take her place?

Our best guess is Michelle Young.

And there are three significant reasons why...

FIRST, we must be honest: She's Black.

Amid constant chatter that the franchise has woefully mishandled the first Bachelor season with an African-American lead, executives may very well be looking, essentially, for a mulligan.

ABC is under pressure to come across as far more sensitive and understanding when it comes to the crucial topic of race.

Just think of all the negative articles that will be written across the Internet if yet another white woman is cast as The Bachelorette.

SECOND, Young has advanced to the final three on The Bachelor.

She took Matt on a quasi hometown date this past Monday evening.

Over the years, the show does typically choose its subsequent anchors from the pool of suitors that advance very far on the previous edition of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

What is Young actually earns a proposal from Matt, however?

After all, Young and James had a successful and romantic date on the latest Bachelor episode, with Michelle telling Matt at the end of it:

"I connect with you in a way that I've never connected with anyone before, and so I do want you to know that after you meeting my family, I knew that I was going to take my emotions to a whole different level and I was ready for that.

"And I can say that I am falling in love with you.

"And that makes me so excited and it's so scary but it's so genuine and it's so real."

The thing is, almost all The Bachelor spoilers state that Young will be sent home and Kirkconnell will earn the finall rose from Matt.

Which brings us to reason number-THREE why she may be the next Bachelorette:

Young only just joined Instagram in April 2020.

An elementary school teacher who still doesn't share many messages or photos on her account, it stands to reason that Michelle may have made this move because... let's face it, The Bachelorette has to be on social media, you know?

Could Young have been told by producers that she needs to create an online presence in order to be considered for the role?

And now she's finally landed said role?

We strongly hope so.

Young played Division I basketball and her ABC bio says the following about her ideal husband:

“Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.

"Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place.

"She is looking for the superman to her superwoman and says that, together, she hopes that she and Matt can fall in love and change the world.”

And, if he isn't... perhaps she'll get a chance to be in charge of this search herself one day!