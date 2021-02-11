Michelle Trachtenberg Agrees: Joss Whedon is the WORST!

Michelle Trachtenberg wants Charisma Carpenter and Sarah Michelle Gellar to know they aren't alone.

She, too, had a traumatic experience while filming Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in the day.

And she, too, is ready to expose the awfulness of series creator Joss Whedon to the world.

On Wednesday, Carpenter released a lengthy statement that revealed all the horrible ways in which Whedon treated her back when the actress starred on Buffy the Vampire Diaries, as well as its spinoff, Angel.

"For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day," wrote Carpenter.

"Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

"While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me and alienate me from my peers."

Carpenter appeared as Cordelia Chase on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 through 1999 and then on Angel until 2004.

She claimed yesterday that Whedon would regularly issue "passive-aggressive threats to fire" her and would make public, disparaging comments about her weight in front of fellow coworkers.

She said he would make her report to set at 1 a.m. just to mess with her -- and it sadly worked.

"The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer," said Carpenter.

"It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively."

Why did the actress not speak out at the time?

She felt "powerless and alone," Carpenter admitted, stating on Instagram: "With no other option, I swallowed the mistreatment and carried on."

HOWEVER, actor Ray Fisher came forward last year with allegations against Whedon, alleging the director "was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" while they worked together on Justice League in 2017.

Carpenter played a role in the internal investigation that followed -- and says now that she was inspired by Fisher's bravery.

"With tears welling, I feel an overwhelming sense of responsibility to Ray and others for remaining private about my experience with Joss and the suffering it has caused me," Carpenter wrote, adding:

"It is abundantly evident that Joss has persisted in his harmful actions, continuing to create wreckage in his wake."

Following Carpenter's statement this week, Sarah Michelle Gellar echoed her former co-stars sentiments.

The veteran star, who portrayed the title character on Buffy the Vampire Diaries, wrote on social media:

While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.

I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently so I will not be making any further statements at this time.

But I stand with all survivors of abuse and I’m proud of them for speaking out.

And now Trachtenberg has also sided with these actress.

“Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this,” Trachtenberg wrote in a post, including the above message on her personal Instagram page.

“I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman … To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior … very. Not. Appropriate.

"So now. People know. What Joss. Did."

Trachtenberg played Gellar’s sister Dawn Summers on the show from 2000 to 2003, when she was 15 to 18 years old.

Amber Benson, meanwhile, who played Tara on the same series, also added her own experience on the set of the program.

“Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top,” the 44-year-old Tweeted.

“There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later.”

Whedon has not yet commented on these new allegations.

But we hope he never works in Hollywood again.

Not. Ever.