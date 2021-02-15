Meri Brown Won't Commit to a Future with Her Husband

We're starting to feel very jerked around by Meri Brown.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member spent more of 2020 sharing mysterious memes and messages about loneliness and happiness and finding one's own path and generally sounding like one half of an unhappy marriage.

Rumors of Meri finally walking away from spiritual husband swirled incessantly around the Internet as a result.

But then you know what happened, right?

Brown posted a lengthy message on Instagram in early December that took critics to task.

"Let's just clarify something here. I love this man," Meri wrote to begin a surprising and candid caption at the time, one that accompanies a photograph of her and her alleged soulmate.

"My relationship with him is MY relationship with him," she added.

"Sure we've had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn't that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows."

Meri made it as clear as she could back then, posting the following "truth," as she called it:

"I love him. I love my family. I'm committed.

"I'm human. I have feelings. I make mistakes. I rise when I've fallen. Sometimes it takes longer than other times to rise. I. Will. Always. Rise. I get angry. I feel peace. I feel pain. I feel joy. I forgive. I love.

"I'm HUMAN. I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up."

So... everything is all good then?

She won't be giving up on her marriage?

It sure sounded that way two months ago -- but then Meri spoke to People Magazine in promotion of the new Sister Wives season, which premiered on Sunday, February 14.

"We are in a place where we're just figuring out where we are and, you know, what is happening," Meri told this outlet, sounding nothing like a woman who is sure of her romantic future.

Kody and Meri got married in April 1990.

Three years later, the couple welcomed sister wife Janelle into their plural marriage...who was followed in 1994 by Christine.

Most recently, Robyn joined the Brown family as Kody's fourth wife in 2010... and Kody filed to legally divorce Meri in 2014 so that he could officially adopt Robyn's children from a previous union.

Things have mostly been a mess between Kody and Meri ever since.

Where do things stand now?

Based on a preview for upcoming Sister Wives episode, in a pretty awful place.

"I can't make him love me," Meri says in a confessional at one point about Kody, who tells the cameras that "romance and sex are saved for people who are in love."

He adds in this trailer: "If Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would."

That appears to say it all, does it not?

Reflecting on her vulnerable remark, Meri told People over the weekend:

"It's true. I cannot make any one person feel any way about anything."

Why even stay with Kody in that case?

"I just need to let each person in my life, whoever they are, be who they are and feel what they feel instead of trying to make them feel something other than what they're feeling," she told People trying to take a broad and philosophical view of everything.

"And that's just something that I've really been working on," she concluded.

This sounds nice in theory, we guess.

But in practice? Is Meri happy?

The 50-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a photo of a sign that read: "Prioritize your mental health."

The sign continued:

"Get used to saying 'Sorry but my mental health is more important.'"

This is great in both theory and practice.

And we're very glad to hear that Brown is aware of how important it is to be mentally healthy.

However, we must also ask:

Should she perhaps also consider the source of her apparent lack of proper mental health (cough... cough... KODY!.... cough... cough) and make a permanent move to feel better?