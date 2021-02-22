Meri Brown Vows to Stop Comparing Herself to Other Sister Wives

If there's one theme that has emerged through two episodes of Sister Wives Season 15, it's this:

Kody Brown really sucks a whole lot.

If there's a second theme that has emerged through two episodes of Sister Wives Season 15, it's this:

The women are all very jealous of one another.

Perhaps this is the wrong phrasing.

In actuality, Robyn, Meri, Christine and Janelle are coming across these days as if they are jealous of the time Kody spends with his other spouses.

Which, yes, is the entire basis of a plural marriage and, yes, is something the ladies should have been aware of when signing on to the arrangement.

But that still doesn't make it easy to experience.

On the season premiere for example, Christine said she always feels like she's "on the outside looking in all the time" when it comes to her status in the family unit.

"I'm really sorry -- I still get jealous," she then confessed very pointedly, adding:

"I still get super, super, super jealous and I'm really, really, really sorry."

She has no reason to apologize in our opinion.

Overall, however, Meri has typically been the one who is unhappy in her marriage, constantly posting memes and messages that make it seem as if she's even on the verge of leaving Kody.

She never really has, however.

And, of late, she's tried to insist that Kody isn't really all that awful.

Over the weekend, though, Meri echoed a similar sentiment to the one Christine shared above.

The veteran TLC personality posted an image to her Instagram of a hand-written note that read as follows:

"Stop comparing yourself. Flowers are pretty but so are sunsets and they look nothing alike."

As usual, Meri did not elaborate.

She left it up to her many followers to interpret this message however they see fir.

But there's clearly a theme here, isn't there?

Even Robyn, Kody's alleged favorite wife, said on the most recent episode of Sister Wives that she isn't thrilled with her marital situation.

And here's the other thing:

Kody has said the same thing!

"I've thought about this a lot lately, because I've told friends recently that I didn't want to be an advocate of plural marriage anymore," Kody actually told his wives on the season premiere.

He even added:

"I am more aware now than I ever was before the apparent and obvious unfairness in the relationship."

The nerve of this loser, huh?!?

He never previously realized how greatly and harshly plural marriage favors the husband?!?

"I know I have all the love I want and you guys sometimes feel like you're pining constantly for me to, you know, give you some," Kody went on.

"Plural marriage, what I know about it, I wonder if I would do it again knowing what I know.

"Knowing how I think it's hard on all of you."

SIGH.

No wonder Meri is needing to give herself a pep talk, right?

No wonder she has to remind herself not just to never compare herself to her fellow Sister Wives -- but also to never compare herself to spouses in so-called "normal" relationships, either.

They don't need to deal with selfish husbands such as Kody, you know?

How great must that be?!?