Meri Brown to Haters: I See You, But I'm Ignoring You!

Meri Brown knows that some people out there are talking.

She knows critics are wondering why she's still with Kody.

Heck, she knows that maybe her very own sister wives are sick of the way she's been acting of late.

How do we know that Meri knows all of this?

Because she just told us so.

On her Instagram Stories page this week, the veteran TLC personality shared a motivational quote that opened by saying "a strong woman may stay silent when people talk behind her back."

It then added:

"But that doesn't mean she didn't notice."

Brown concluded her pointed note as follows:

"It simply means she chose not to waste her energy on their foolishness, she has more IMPORTANT things to do."

First, let us say this: Amen! You keep doing you, Meri!

Do not stoop to the level of the haters out there.

Secondly, however, we can't help but wonder for whom exactly this message is meant.

Yes, Meri may be responding to trolls around the World Wide Web, but let's be honest: Most viewers we know of are on her side.

They think Kody has been treating her very unfairly for awhile now and have simply urged Meri to leave her awful husband at various point here and there.

This is why we suspect she's actually talking about Christine, Robyn and/or Janelle Brown.

The Sister Wives have never really had one another's backs, you know?

In fact, the opening episodes of this ongoing new season have featured Chistine and Robyn both confessing to feelings of jealousy as a result of their unusual romantic entanglement.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped matters, either.

Kody has reportedly been shacked up mostly with Robyn (his allegedly favorite spouse), for whom he legally left Meri back in 2014 when he divorced the latter in order to marry the former.

Over the ensuing years, tension between Meri and Kody has only grown stronger and stronger.

It seems as though Meri shares a new meme on a weekly basis, each of which points to displeasure in her relationship.

And yet... Meri insists she loves her spiritual husband.

Remember what she wrote in early December?

My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure we've had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn't that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. I love him. I love my family. I'm committed.

I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.

I'm human. I have feelings. I make mistakes. I rise when I've fallen.

Sometimes it takes longer than other times to rise. I. Will. Always. Rise. I get angry. I feel peace. I feel pain. I feel joy. I forgive. I love. I'm HUMAN.

Concluded Meri back then:

I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up.

The thing is, we only have one hope: For Meri to be as happy as she possibly can be.

It simply never appears as if Kody is the person who can accomplish this feat.