Meri Brown: I'm So Glad My Daughter Isn't a Polygamist!

Meri Brown grew up as a member of a polygamous family.

She is currently the member of a polygamous family.

So it's rather telling when the long-time Sister Wives star basically says the following:

She's extremely glad that her daughter wants to part of being in a polygamous family.

In sneak peek at Sunday's Sister Wives episode, courtesy of People Magazine, Meri at first tries to sound diplomatic.

She says she's happy that she, her three female spouses (Christine, Janelle and Robyn) and their shared husband, Kody, worked together to create a home where their kids could be free to embrace their true selves.

Cut to a visit to her family's home in Flagstaff by Mariah Brown, Meri's only child with Kody.

She reveals that she and her fiancée, Audrey Kriss, are leaving Chicago, and returning to Utah to be closer to loved ones.

"I love that they have that experience of living in Chicago. And it's just a fun and different experience," Meri says in the footage, adding with a tinge of remorse:

"It's not something that I ever was able to do."

Growing up, Meri "came from a different culture than what we've tried to create for our kids," she expounded.

"Even though it was like, the polygamist culture, the culture I grew up in was:

"You need to get married when you're young, and you need to have kids, and you need to be quiet about who you are, and you just need to just stay in this little box."

Doesn't sound very appealing, does it?

And yet this does sound like the experience many kids have who come from a very conservative household.

At around the age of 11, Meri saw her dad take his first plural wife.

"I had a lot of years with other moms and other siblings that weren't just from my mom. So it wasn't out of the ordinary for me," Meri said on a previous episode.

When Meri was only 19 years old, in April of 1990, she married Kody, who was 22 at the time.

Three years later, the couple welcomed sister wife Janelle into their plural marriage... who was followed in 1994 by Christine.

Most recently, Robyn joined the Brown family as Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

Kody actually file to divorce Meri in 2014 so that he could legally adopt Robyn's children from an earlier relationship. Tension has existed ever since between Meri and Kody.

Raising children in their unconventional family unit, "we've tried to create 'you can do whatever you want to do' for our kids," Meri says in the aforementioned clip.

And Mariah is "doing it," brags the proud mother.

It's very much to Meri and Kody's credit that they've been so accepting of Meri and her sexuality.

Homosexuality typically isn't accepted in the Brown family's Mormon fundamentalist faith.

However, Mariah has said she was embraced by her mom, her dad and the three other wives as well... as soon as she shared the news that she was gay.

"You come from an Old Testament religion, you are not excited that your child comes out," Kody said awhile back of his religion's stance on homosexuality.

But he then explained his line of thinking as follows:

"I thought about this years ago, and I made a decision. My job as a dad is to love and respect and not to judge."

Again, we applaud Kody and Meri forr fully accepting their daughter for who she is.

But it seems rather telling that Meri is so excited that Mariah gets to live outside of a polygamous household, don't you think?

As Meri has hinted at many times, she doesn't seem very happy in this arrangement.