Meri Brown: I'm Finally Free! And I'm Posting So Many Memes!

Meri Brown is perplexting.

She's confounding.

She's an outstanding source for content, if we're being honest as a celebrity gossip website.

But the Sister Wives star is just so very confusing on social media that our virtual head is constantly spinning.

As followers of either Meri's or the aforementioned TLC series likely know by now, Meri declared her love for Kody Brown in early December.

Following almost a whole year of sharing messages and memes that made it appear as if she were done with her marriage, Meri seemingly reversed course.

She practically told off critics who dared to question her relationship.

"Let's just clarify something here. I love this man," Meri wrote as a caption to a rare picture of her alongside her spiritual husband.

"I love him. I love my family. I'm committed," she added in this same post.

"I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able...

"I'm human. I have feelings. I make mistakes. I rise when I've fallen.

"Sometimes it takes longer than other times to rise. I. Will. Always. Rise. I get angry. I feel peace. I feel pain. I feel joy. I forgive. I love. I'm HUMAN. I'm here.

"I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up."

Okay then, Meri!

You have an amazing partner and you aren't going anywhere.

We get it.

Except... after putting us in our place with the stern and sweet words above, you've then gone ahead and made it sound like you aren't exactly thrilledd by your romantic entanglement.

Consider the meme Brown shared this week; the one that read as follows:

“Letting go leads to freedom.”

A subsequent recent was at least a tad bit more positive.

“She found joy right where she was," Meri said, perhaps hinting that she's found a way to be content as Kody's wife.

(Technically, she's not his wife anymore. The two divorced years ago so that Kody could exchange legal vows with Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship.)

But then... Meri shared yet another meme, this one that included the following quote:

“You don’t need to have it all figured out to move forward.”

So, wait: She is moving forward? Without Kody?

You can see why we're so confused, can't you?

On Saturday, Meri also sparked divorce rumors again when she posted that she suffered through a challenging few hours.

"Here I am. After another long and rough night of insomnia," she wrote online, opening way up.

"Here I am. After overloading my brain with thoughts and ideas and visions and excitement for my businesses and my future.

"Here I am.

"After my morning workout that wasn't my best ever, lunges and squats not quite so deep, longer breaks between sets, and calming Simon & Garfunkel sounds rather than more booming motivational sounds."

Concluded Brown, never specifying the basis for her mini, emotional rant:

"Here I am.

"Showing up, doing the things even though my body is slow today. Doing my today's best, knowing it's different from yesterday's best, and what will be tomorrow's best.

"Here I am. Excited for things to come and excited to make them happen.”