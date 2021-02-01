Meghan Markle: The Queen Made Me Change My Son's Birth Certificate!

Well, it's 2021, the Trump administration has come to an end, and -- the occasional attempted coup notwithstanding -- it's looking like things might finally be on the verge of settling down a bit.

Of course, some things never change, and some nasty situations will likely only get nastier as the year progresses.

Into the latter category falls the never-ending conflict between Meghan Markle and her in-laws.

As you're probably aware, the feud between the Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the Royal Family led Meghan and Harry to relocate to California.

But it seems that even a few thousand miles of distance isn't enough to keep these two rival factions away from one another's throats.

In recent months, the Royals have been critical of everything from Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal to the couple's decision to move from Vancouver to Los Angeles in the middle of a pandemic.

The latest dust-up has to do with changes made to the birth certificate of Megan's son, Archie.

The original certificate listed Archie's mother as “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

Now, the same document omits Meghan's given name and features only her title.

The changes were made in 2019, but they only became public knowledge over the weekend, when portions of the certificate made the rounds on social media.

At first, it was rumored that Meghan requested the changes, possibly as a way of distancing herself from the Royals.

Now, reps for the Duchess have issued a statement declaring that the changes were made by the Royal Family without Meghan's knowledge or consent.

"The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by the palace, as confirmed by documents from senior palace officials," the statement reads.

"This was not requested by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex nor by the Duke of Sussex," it continues.

From there, Meghan's team lashes out at UK media for perpetuating the image of the Duchess as an unreasonable diva and suggesting that she would demand such a change herself.

“To see this U.K. tabloid and their carnival of so-called ‘experts’ chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family ‘snub’ and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive," the reps add.

“There’s a lot going on in the world—let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait," they conclude.

There's zero reason to doubt the version of events put forth by Meghan's team, and indeed, the Royals have not even attempted to contest it.

But that doesn't mean that this latest conflict will be disappearing from the tabloid headlines anytime soon.

Outlets such as the Daily Beast have criticized Meghan's response to the situation, while at the same time citing this as the latest example of a time when the Royals have sought to silence the former actress.

“I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless," Meghan famously said during one of her very few joint appearances with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As the Beast points out, Meghan asked a pointed question when she was denied her turn with the microphone:

“Don’t I have a voice?” she inquired.

It seems that with the latest statement from her representatives, Meghan has ceased asking that question, and has begun demanding her turn to speak.