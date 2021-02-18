Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to Be Stripped of Royal Titles

It's been almost a year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the British Royal Family.

It was the hope of many royal insiders and observers that the distance would lead to an easing of tensions between Meghan and her in-laws.

Sadly, that has not been the case.

In fact, a number of conflicts relating to the Sussexes' American business deals have led to greater hostility between the couple and the royal traditionalists who would like to see them confined to a more conventional role.

More on that later.

As you've probably heard, this is an exciting time for Harry and Meghan.

The royal Los Angeles residents announced this week that Meghan is pregnant with her second child.

That's wondrous news, of course, but it's possible that the kid will be born into a world in which his parents are just regular old civilians.

The so-called "Megxit deal" that was agreed upon when the Sussexes first stepped down will soon conclude its probationary period.

The deal allowed Meghan and Harry to keep their royal titles (including Harry's honarary military honors) and the patronages through which they perform much of their charity work.

Unfortunately, experts say the agreement is unlikely to survive its first annual review.

According to a new report fron People magazine, Harry and Meghan "will be asked to relinquish their royal patronages" when they return to London for their upcoming review.

The move will sever many of their remaining connections to the UK, as it's through their patronages that the couple support the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League, the London Marathon, and the National Theatre.

Insiders tell the outlet that Harry will also be denied of his military titles, and the posts he formerly held will be re-staffed.

It's unclear at this time if Harry and Meghan will remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They were permitted to retain their titles when they moved to Los Angeles, but confusingly, insiders say they were instructed not to go by those titles in casual situations or "day-to-day life."

These drastic measures come as a surprise to many, as the Queen issued a rare public statement of support after the initial agreement was reached last year.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," she said.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

In the months that followed, however, relations between the London Windsors and their Los Angeles counterparts quickly soured.

This was due largely to Harry and Meghan's decision to sign a $100 million deal with Netflix.

The streaming giant is home to The Crown -- the acclaimed, but controversial series about the Queen's life -- and the Sussexes were reportedly cautioned that their partnership with Netflix would be viewed by many as an endorsement of the show.

While that move may have been the nail in the coffin, it was certainly not the first offense by the Sussexes that outraged Buckingham Palace.

Insiders say the Queen doesn't relish denying her grandson his royal privileges, but she feels she's been left with little choice in the matter.

"One thing about the Queen is she has to manage being grandmother but also how it affects the wider institution," a source tells People.

It remains possible, of course, that the March Megxit review will result in a compromise that's satisfactory to both parties.

But it looks more and more as though the meeting will serve to deepen the existing divide.