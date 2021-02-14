Meghan Markle: Pregnant with Baby #2!!!!!!!!!!

They may no longer be an official part of the Royal Family, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have some royally awesome news.

Some royally awesome and blessed and loving news, which they have appropriately announced on Valentine's Day:

The couple is expecting its second child!!!!

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the famous husband and wife said on Sunday in a simple statement, adding;

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

This is all the information we have at the moment: no due date or gender or anything of that fun and important nature.

Not yet, at least, anyway.

Meghan and Harry are already parents to a son named Archie; he turns two on May 6.

They confirmed their latest pregnancy news with a gorgeous black-and-white photo that was snapped remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman.

A smiling (and barefoot!) Harry looks lovingly at his wife in the image... who cradles her baby bump as she lays comfortably in his lap.

They also confirmed this latest pregnancy just weeks after revealing that Markle suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

The Duchess of Sussex openly detailed the "unbearable grief" she endured as a result of this tragedy in a piece written for The New York Times, during which she explained when she first knew what had transpired.

“After changing [Archie's] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp," Markle wrote in November.

"I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

The former actress went on to acknowledge that many women experience a pregnancy loss at some point in their life.

However, few discuss the period of intense mourning and sadness that it brings.

"The conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning," she said at the time.

The article was titled "The Losses We Share."

"I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand," added Markle just a few months ago.

'I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal."

One can never replace such a loss, of course.

But now Markle and Harry have another life to look forward to; another addition to their beautiful immediate family.

In recent weeks, the 39-year-old star kept news of her expecting state under tight wraps because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

She, Harry and their 21-month-old son have been social distancing at their Santa Barbara, California residence... where they've occasionally participated in virtual appearances.

Aside from those, however, we haven't seen very much of Meghan and Harry.

We doubt that will change much going forward, either, as Markle now has an extra special and ever-growing reason to remain as safe and healthy as possible.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Meghan said soon after Archie's birth in 2019. "He's just been a dream."

Harry, meanwhile, recently found a solid silver lining amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"There's a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time -- so much family time -- that you almost think, 'Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?' " he said.

"You've got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics.

Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there's going to be something that you have to deal with and there's no way you can run away from it."

We are so very happy for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who clearly are not about to split, despite what you may have read.

We can't wait to meet their next bundle of joy.

What do you guys think they'll name him or her?!?