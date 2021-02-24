Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Ready to Bash the Queen In Oprah Interview?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't give many interviews.

That's one of the best parts about marrying or being born into a royal family -- you get all the spoils of fame without having to do all the annoying self-promotional crap.

But these days, Meghan and Harry have essentially been kicked out of the royal family, and they're supporting themselves in Los Angeles.

Of course, we should note that they're "supporting themselves" in the same way that Kylie Jenner is a "self-made" billionaire.

It's a little easier to seal those $100 million Netflix deals when your grandmother is the literal Queen of England.

Anyway, there are lot of upsides to Meghan and Harry's newfound freedom.

For example, they no longer have to concern themselves with the opinion of a 94-year-old figurehead in a tiara.

But there are some downsides, as well -- like the fact that now they have to interact with the peasants and do interviews like "normal" celebrities.

Of course, the Sussexes are the closest thing we have to royalty on this side of the pond, so when they decide to sit for an interview, they do it in the classiest way possible:

Yes, as you may have heard, Meghan and Harry will be chatting with Oprah, who is probably the second-closest thing to American royalty.

The conversation, which will air on CBS on March 7 will cover a wide range of topics.

Meghan is currently pregnant with her second child, so naturally, motherhood will factor into the discussion.

But it seems that much of the family talk will focus on the more difficult experiences Meg and Harry have encountered over the course of the past year.

We're referring, of course, to the Sussexes' ongoing feud with Harry's family.

The "Megxit" agreement by which the Duke and Duchess stepped down as senior royals will soon come up for review, and it seems that the couple's decision to step away from royal life was prompted by the knowledge that their upcoming meeting with the Queen and company will not have a favorable outcome.

There's been talk of Harry and Meghan being stripped of their titles, including Harry's military ranks and titles.

Already, the Sussexes have been forced to part ways with the royal patronages through which they did much of their humanitarian work.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that they're feeling a tad bitter these days,

And according to a new report from E! News, Meghan and Harry are ready to vent their feelings to Oprah.

"There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family," a source tells the outlet.

"The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all."

In addition to opening up about her fraught relationship with the Queen, Meghan will reportedly also share her views on the ways in which her battles with the British tabloid press exacerbated her depression and anxiety.

"They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them," the insider says.

If there's a drawback to being royalty, it's that most people will always feel as though they can't relate to your struggles.

But in these anxious times, it would take a hard heart not to be moved by a firsthand account of Meghan's difficult time in the UK.