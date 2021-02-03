Matt James: Yup! I'm Engaged!!!!! (Or Not!)

The Bachelor star Matt James has seemingly confirmed that he's engaged at the end of his journey. To whom?

That's the only question that matters right now.

We think we know the answer (below), but we can't say for absolute certain at the moment. But check this out:

On Tuesday, February 2, Matt went on Good Morning America to talk openly about his season so far, most notably the bombshell episode in which he eliminated two harsh bullies, Anna and Victoria.

Before we get to what he said during the interview, however, we need to focus on what James said at the end the interview.

“We’ll see you back here with your fiancée in a couple of weeks,” anchor T.J. Holmes said to James before concluding the chat.

The reality star the replied as follows: “I’m looking forward to that."

See. There it is. Matt will return down the line with his fiancée.

James happily when along with this label, strongly implying that Season 25 will end with a proposal - and also that Matt is still with his apparent soulmate.

Heck, back in the Good Morning America studio, even anchor Robin Roberts gasped at Matt's response and noted, “He didn’t deny it!

How exciting, right?!?

Of course, if he's not engaged, what's he going to do, deny it and give us no reason to watch the remainder of the season?

Also, does an engagement really matter, when all of these couples end up splitting anyway? So what if they're just dating?

In fact, there's recent intel (below) that suggests this is exactly the route James will go, whether he says it on GMA or not.

Anyway ... who will Matt choose as his final rose recipient?

From what The Bachelor spoilers have claimed, there is a clear favorite.

From all indications, that favorite is Rachael Kirkconnell, who made a very strong impression on the ex-athlete this past Monday.

"Rachael, I'm falling in love with you," James said. "And it is scary to say, but when I'm with you, it just feels right."

Will Rachael earn that final rose? Only time, folks, will tell.

But we do know for sure that Victoria Larson will NOT... because Matt sent the self-proclaimed Queen home this week.

Does James have any regrets about his decision?

Nope. None at all.

"It was an easy [decision]," Matt told People Magazine yesterday, explaining that he learned about all the insults Victoria had hurled at other contestants and:

"When that information was made available to me ... that type of name calling and just blatant lies and rumors is unacceptable."

"If you're having to belittle someone else for you to shine, then those aren't the qualities I'm looking for in my wife."

“When you break it down, any type of name-calling [is not OK],” the North Carolina native said on GMA yesterday morning.

“I think people try and pass it off as playing around but it’s really not playing around to the people on the receiving end of it.

"When that was made aware to me, I had to act on it.”

“This opportunity doesn’t really allow for second chances. You’re on a crunch of time," James added on GMA.

"I’ve got to act on it and focus my energy and efforts on the women who I’m forming those strong connections with.

"When things come up, you’ve gotta handle them, and I think that’s what I did last night.

"Going forward, I think that we’re gonna have smooth sailing.”

As for who makes it to the end - and whether that smooth sailing ends in an engagement at the end of the journey?

Check out the story below.