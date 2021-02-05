Matt James: Does He Approve of Hannah Brown's New Lover?

Matt James is front and center on The Bachelor these days, seeking a soulmate.

But the hunkey former wide receiver took a break from promoting his season this week to remark on someone else's possible soulmate.

Someone very close to him.

Someone who can relate to the position he's in right now, like almost no other person on the planet can.

We're talking, of course, about ex-Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

As you may have heard, Brown has found a new boyfriend named Adam Woolard.

The two aren't exactly making plans to get married yet, but they seem pretty darn smitten with each other.

Is this awkward for James, considering he knows Brown because he's friends with Tyler Cameron... who advanced far on Brown's Bachelorette season and then dated her for a period of time after the finale?

Nope.

It doesn't sound that way.

James appeared Thursday on Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Almost Famous podcast, telling the hosts that he remains very tight with the Alabama native.

"Hannah is my girl," Matt said. "I talk to Hannah on a regular basis. I actually met her new boyfriend, who's incredible."

Brown and Woolard were spotted in Los Angeles on January 23... holding hands.

"He's awesome, and she's happy, and she deserves to be happy," James continued.

"And the questions that I was asking her were just what to expect, how did you know when you were feeling something, and she was just a sounding board.

"It meant so much to have someone like that who's, again, been through it, gone through the highest highs and the lowest lows of what can come with putting yourself out there.

"It made me more equipped for what I was bound to handle."

James appears to have taken this advice to heart.

The Bachelor hinted strongly this week that he's engaged to the winning suitor of Season 25.

Who might that be?

You'll need to browse through our section of The Bachelor spoilers to find out!

Hannah, of course, selected Jed Wyatt for her final rose to conclude her 2019 The Bachelorette season, shattering the heart of runner-up Cameron, Matt's longtime BFF.

Tyler, who has remained friendly with Hannah, is rumored to be dating influencer Camila Kendra.

As for Hannah and Adam, a source previously told E! News that the two have been seeing each other since before the 2020 holidays -- and that she is "smitten" over this dude.

"He gives her butterflies, and she hasn't been this happy in a very long time," an E! insider says.