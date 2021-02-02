Marilyn Manson: Four More Accusers Come Forward as Shock Rocker Faces Criminal Charges

It's no secret that the entertainment industry is loaded with monstrous men who get away with their awful behavior for years or even decades, while their victims remain silent out of fear of the repercussions they might suffer if they choose to come forward.

Fortunately, Hollywood is inching its way toward greater sensitivity to such abuses, which have taken place for far too long.

That process begins with believing the women who come forward.

Now, many of these men get away with appalling misconduct for far too long, but fortunately, in 2021, once one brave victim gets the ball rolling, the consequences for these perpetrators often arrive very quickly.

For example, it was just yesterday morning that the world awakened to news that actress Evan Rachel Wood had accused Marilyn Manson of brutally abusing her over the course of their relationship.

Just 24 hours later, it appears that the shock rocker's time as a public figure has already come to an end.

Four alleged victims -- Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan and a woman who gave her name only as Gabriella -- have now come forward with accounts of terrifying abuse that they suffered during their own time with Manson.

The stories vary from one woman to the next, but all agree that Manson -- whose real name is Brian Warner -- seemed to delight in terrorizing them.

Now, Manson's record label has dropped him, and he has been fired from multiple acting projects.

It was announced today that an episode of the Shudder series Creepshow, in which Manson starred will be pulled from the streaming service.

Additionally, Starz announced that Manson will be edited out of an upcoming episode of its American Gods series.

Manson's legion of fans taken to social media to defend the formerly-beloved artist, with many claiming that the rockstar is being convicted without a trial.

But it's important to note that Manson has not been charged with any crimes (yet ... more on that later), and it's up to these private businesses to decide if they would like to continue doing business with him.

On top of that, the allegations against Manson are so unconscionable that it's difficult to imagine anyone choosing to work with him going forward.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," Wood wrote in the statement that was posted to her Instagram account.

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

In the hours after Wood's post went live, several other exes of Manson's came forward with shocking accounts of both physical and psychological abuse.

One woman says she was locked in a room for days at a time when she refused to "obey."

Another alleges that Manson forced her to take drugs, which nearly caused her to die from an overdose.

A third claims that Manson bullied her into purchasing Nazi memorabilia for him during one of her trips abroad.

Manson has posted a statement on Instagram in which he claims to be the real victim in all of this.

“Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," he wrote.

"Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

It's unclear at this time if Manson will face charges, but California State Senator Susan Rubio has offirically called for a criminal investigation into the allegations against the 52-year-old.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.