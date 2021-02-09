Madison LeCroy Was "Smitten" with Alex Rodriguez, Wanted to Ride Baseball Great [Report]

Back when he played professional baseball, Alex Rodriguez was a known cheater.

He took performance-enhancing drugs on multiple occasions.

Now, meanwhile, reports are surfacing that allege the former slugger was also an attempted cheater away from the diamond -- because he wanted to hit a sexual home run with Madison LeCroy!

By now, you've likely heard Madison's side of the story:

On the Southern Charm reunion special for Season, she was accused of cheating on Austen Kroll with an ex-athlete.

Who also happened to be married.

LeCroy denied this allegation, although she did eventually admit that she slid into the direct messages of a certain major star, yes. They just never hooked up.

After a friend claimed LeCroy FaceTimed Rodriguez on multiple occasions, Madison once again changed her story a bit.

In an interview with Page Six last week, Madison clarified that she and the man Jennifer Lopez has decided to marry for some reason have “spoken on the phone," but "never met up."

“That’s the truth,” she told this outlet, adding she and A-Rod have “never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

What a weird phrasing, right?

LeCroy then doubled down on it.

"He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," she emphasized to Page Six, using very specific language and explaining she has "talked to him randomly, but not consistent."

She labeled their relationship as "innocent" and said he doesn't want anything "bad for his family."

But might it be too late?

“Madison hasn’t exactly kept the ARod thing a secret. It’s been buzzing around town for awhile and it really is such a small town here, things spread so fast,” a Charleston insider told The Sun on February 6, adding:

“She’s been talking about it for months. And when she does, has the biggest smile on her face.

"She seemed smitten with him.”

Neither Rodriguez nor Lopez has commented on this saga just yet.

The famous couple did attend Super Bowl 55 together on Sunday and are very much still together.

But J-Lo must be wondering what the heck has been going on between Alex and Madison.

Especially because this anonymous insider doesn't agree with LeCroy's classification of the relationship as innocent.

“It definitely wasn’t strictly platonic,” this mole says.

“I know they talked about hanging out in person but it never worked out.

"She kept blaming them not meeting up on the pandemic.

"But also, you know he’s got the whole J-Lo thing going on.”

Yes, the whole J-Lo thing.

Which is to say: The whole thing about how he's engaged to one of the world's best looking and most talented women.

In recent months, LeCroy has been accused of a fling with Jessie James Decker’s husband, Eric Decker, which she denied, and a romance with former baseball star Andruw Jones.

There was also that whole Jay Cutler thing.

We guess she has a type.

We also guess these athletes have a type.

