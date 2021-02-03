Madison LeCroy Totally FaceTimed Alex Rodriguez, Southern Charm Star Claims

Over the course of an impressive, steroid-assisted career, Alex Rodriguez cranked 696 home runs.

But the question buzzing around celebrity gossip circles right now does not center around the number of times A-Rod rounded the bases.

It centers, instead, on whether he knows his way around Madison LeCroy's body.

In other words: Have these two gone all the way, in a sexual sense?!?

LeCroy is in the middle of a burgeoning scandal these days because Craig Conover accused her on last week's Southern Charm reunion of cheating on Austen Kroll.

With a married man.

Who was also a professional baseball player.

A "very famous" former professional baseball player, Andy Cohen noted, while Conover claimed LeCroy flew down to Miami to sleep with this person.

So, here's the thing:

Alex Rodriguez lives in Miami. He's also a very famous ex-baseball player. And he's been known to sleep with celebrities, from Torrie Wilson to Madonna.

As a result, many observers think that LeCroy carried on an affair with Rodriguez, even though it's important to note;

He is not married. He's merely engaged to Jennifer Lopez. (And, of course, would be certifiably insane to cheat on her.)

For her part, on last week's reunion, LeCroy strongly denied having a romance with this unnamed athlete.

“Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake," she yelled in response.

Madison did, however, admit to having had some social media exchanges with the individual.

Now, meanwhile, another Southern Charm star is weighing in on the situation.

Danni Baird just said that while she doesn’t “have time to be keeping up with all that stuff,” she had heard that LeCroy was talking to the 45-year-old retired Yankee over the phone.

“Months before that I had heard, like, she had even told me that they were FaceTiming or something,” Baird said on the Wednesday, February 3, episode of the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast.

"I had just assumed.

"I never asked more about it or anything like that. I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn’t tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."

To be clear, FaceTiming someone does not mean you've had that person's penis inside if your vagina.

Moreover, when asked about the LeCroy-Rodriguez rumors, an insider told E! News:

"Alex doesn't know her and has never met her."

Fair enough, we suppose.

But what about Jay Cutler?

LeCroy herself has revealed text messages that prove she and the former quarterback were, at the very least, very flirty a few months back.

At one point on this week's reunion, Madison gives her phone to Andy so that he can read texts between her and Cutler.

What was the extent of their relationship?

“So, this is the DM. This is Jay Cutler asking what the top three restaurants in Charleston is,” Cohen says on the show.

“She said, ‘Are you asking this because your ex sent the same DM to my ex?’ So he said, ‘Haha did she? I don’t keep up with her.’ And then she recommends a restaurant.

"She said, ‘I’ll guess we’ll have to test more out.’ That’s flirty with a winky emoji.

"And then she said, ‘When are you coming?’ He said, ‘Tomorrow,’ and then she said, ‘Wanna come out on the boat?'”

After Cohen tried to keep reading, LeCroy snatched her phone back.

The Southern Charm reunion airs on Thursday at 9/8c on Bravo.

No word yet on whether A-Rod will show up via Skype.

Actually, we just got word: He will not.