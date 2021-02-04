Madison LeCroy Hints at Emotional Affair with Alex Rodriguez

Madison LeCroy swears she never carried on an affair with former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

However, just as is so often the case in the sport Rodriguez used to play... there's a catch.

And, if astute observers read closely between the lines, it's a pretty gigantic catch.

Last week, on the first part of the latest Southern Charm reunion, Craig Conover alleged that LeCroy had cheated on his good buddy and her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll.

Moreover, he claimed that LeCroy cheated on Kroll with a famous former athlete who lives in Miami.

A MARRIED former athlete, Conover added.

Madison, we should note, strongly denied this accusation ("Put me on a lie detector test... I never flew to Miami. Where's the record of that?"), although she did admit to exchanging messages with this ballplayer on social media.

Who could it be, fans have since been wondering?

Perhaps the aforementioned Alex Rodriguez... who is very famous, who did play baseball for a living and who has been known to date famous women?

On a very recent podcast, Southern Charm star Danni Baird said that LeCroy absolutely FaceTimed with A-Rod in the past.

But she couldn't confirm anything about their relationship beyond that fact.

Now, at last, LeCroy has spoken out on her interactions with Rodriguez.

In an interview with Page Six. Madison clarified they two have “spoken on the phone," but "never met up."

“That’s the truth,” she said, adding they’ve “never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

Never been physical. That's a weird way to phrase it, don't you think.

For the record, A-Rod is not married - he is engaged, to Jennifer Lopez. It's possible Craig assumed they are married or was making the point that for all intents and purposes, they might as well be.

In any case: "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," LeCroy emphasized to Page Six, using very specific language and claiming she has "talked to him randomly, but not consistent."

LeCroy did not clarify the nature of the calls or exactly when they occurred, except to say it was all "innocent."

Was it really, however?

Could the two have, like, touched themselves over these video calls? That would count as not physically cheating, right?

Madison's co-star John Pringle even questioned, on the reunion, whether jerking off on FaceTime constitutes cheating.

He framed this as a joke ... but was it really?

Why is A-Rod on the phone with Madison LeCroy - who also forged an online relationship with Jay Cutler since breaking up with Austen?

Wanking or not, did Madison and Alex have an emotional connection, the kind that would make Lopez very unhappy to learn about?

We don't know.

We're not stating anything for certain here. We're just focusing on the unusual wording LeCroy has used to describe her contact with A-Rod.

A source close to the disgraced slugger, for what it may be worth, has told E! News, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met" LeCroy.

“I don’t know what to do,” LeCroy concluded on Wednesday to The New York Post.

“I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine."

"We are definitely innocent in this.”

Really, though? Are we supposed to believe Madison did nothing to initiate, or encourage, this bizarre story?

No word yet from A-Rod or J-Lo directly, but another insider told this same newspaper the following:

“Alex and Jennifer are very happy. They’re together and building a house in Miami Beach."

Where he'll be alone in the pool house before long.