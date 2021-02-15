Madison LeCroy Goes Topless: My Boob Job Changed My Life!

At the Southern Charm Reunion, Craig Conover exploded at Madison LeCroy ... but it may have backfired.

All of this attention is making Madison's "star" rise to new heights, which is always good news for a reality star.

Now, she is using this elevated platform to discuss a complicated, personal subject.

Madison is talking about plastic surgery -- and how it boosted her confidence.

Madison has discussed her boob job before. This time, to accompany her message, Madison included one hell of a thirst trap.

Specifically, she took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of her, topless.

Madison's not having a nip slip or otherwise breaking Instagram rules, but the pic certainly got the attention of her many followers.

"Plastic surgery," Madison's thoughtful caption begins.

"Two words I hadn’t given much thought to," she adds.

Madison confesses: "I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery."

"However, after giving birth to an 10lb baby eight years ago," Madison recalls, "I no longer felt confident in my own skin."

"I’ve always been fitness obsessed," she writes, "and aware of what I was eating."

"But sometimes, no matter how much you diet and exercise, there are areas that don’t quite bounce back to where they were originally," Madison observes.

"Recently I was introduced to Dr. Patrick O’Neill," Madison writes, beginning the promo-my-surgeon portion of the post.

(We're not knocking her for that, just acknowledging what's going down)

"And," she describes, "he gave me my confidence back and transformed the parts of my body that I was most self-conscious about."

"Women should never be shamed for doing anything that makes themselves more confident or love themselves more," Madison correctly opines.

"If it makes you feel better about yourself, do it!" she encourages her fans and followers.

"If your sister, mother, daughter or friend is considering doing something to boost their confidence and self-worth," Madison writes, "then support them!"

"Just like Dolly Parton said, 'If I see something saggin’ , baggin’ or dragin’ , I’m gonna have it nipped, tucked or sucked,'" Madison quotes.

Dolly Parton is a wise, talented, and wonderful person.

And that approach to life definitely has its advantages despite the inherent risks of surgery.

Pregnancy is a huge deal for more reasons than simply that the pregnant person has chosen to both gift and burden a brand new person with existence.

It effects major changes to the human body, from ripping calcium from bones to build a tiny skeleton to rearranging hips and releasing new hormones to modify diet and energy storage.

Add to that the physical trauma of having a baby -- either through a vaginal delivery or a C-section -- and there can be all sorts of real, physical injuries from which to recover ... some of which require surgery.

In some cases, plastic surgery is used to lift breasts that have sagged due to a number of factors -- from age to nursing to the changes that take place during pregnancy.

But sometimes the abdominal wall needs to be repaired to restore a mother's confidence in her figure.

Whatever we may think of some of Madison's behavior on and off screen, we're glad that she is able to live her best life in her flesh prison.