Mackenzie Standifer Shows Off MAJOR Weight Loss, Sparks Concern Among Fans

As we've discussed several times in recent weeks, Ryan Edwards is a strong contender for the worst baby daddy in the history of the Teen Mom franchise.

We know that's saying a lot, as these are the shows that gave us Adam Lind and David Eason, but Edwards' years of foolishness really speak for themselves.

Ryan's drug use, abusive tendencies, and seemingly endless brushes with the law have traumatized just about everyone in his life, especially his 12-year-old son Bentley.

Bentley is old enough to understand what a trainwreck his father is, but still too young to fully process it or to make sense of the fact that he's in no way to blame for his father's idiocy.

Thankfully, some of the adults in his life have taken steps toward minimizing the damage.

Ryan is no longer allowed to see Bentley, but unfortunately Edwards, has not taken this is a sign of what a colossal f--k up he is.

It appears that he has no intention of changing his ways, which is almost certainly a result of the fact that he's surrounded by enablers.

Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, are probably the worst offenders.

You may remember the recent scene in which they informed Bentley that they'll always take Ryan's side, regardless of how atrocious his behavior is.

But the adult who's most responsible for Ryan's douchiness -- aside from Ryan himself, of course -- is likely his wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Mackenzie's not as bad as, say, Jenelle Evans (is anyone?), but it's not hard to see why she tends to take a lot of flak in the comments on her social media posts.

After all, this is a woman who's famous solely for he suppport of one the biggest a-holes on reality television.

That said, there are appropriate reasons to make fun of Mackenzie, and inappropriate reasons.

And sadly, this is a story about people roasting her for one of the inappropriate reasons.

Mackenzie is an avid fitness enthusiast, and she frequently posts workout pics on her Instagram page

She shared the photo above this week, along with a caption reading:

"Even when you have a million reasons not to… show up. Show up for you."

She also revealed that she listens to Ciara while working out, which seems crazy to us, as we can't believe that she puts on anything other than "Return of the Mack" when she's looking to get hyped up.

Anyway, fans on Instagram and Reddit have been having a field day with Mackenzie's pics, as they feel that she's lost an excessive amount of weight in recent weeks.

Some have even gone so far as to suggest that Standifer is "using Ryan's drugs" to slim down.

Obviously, that's a revolting thing to say for a number of different reasons.

We don't want to lecture anyone, but it's worth pointing out that when you mock Mackenzie's body on Reddit, she won't see it, but someone with a similar physique almost certainly will.

Also, is it just us, or does she look totally normal here?

Let's all agree to stick to less offensive topics during our online roast sessions -- like Ryan's horrendous parenting, for example.