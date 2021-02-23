Mackenzie Standifer Responds to Drug Use Allegations

Mackenzie Standifer has been married to Ryan Edwards since 2017.

And as you're probably aware, the marriage hasn't been an easy one.

Ryan's drug use, erratic behavior, and frequent brushes with the law have put a seroius strain on his relationship.

Many have wondered how Mackenzie has coped with all the turmoil.

And of course, some have suggested that she's developed some unhealthy strategies for handling stress.

Yes, for several months now, Mackenzie has been contending with rumors that she "does Ryan's drugs."

The speculation seems to be based on nothing other than the fact that Mackenzie has lost some weight recently, and she's married to a former drug addict.

In all likelihood, Mackenzie is not a drug addict.

We obviously don't know for sure if that's the case, but her social media posts have given no indication that she's struggling with any sort of substance abuse issues.

Unfortunately, that hasn't stopped the haters from hurling vicious accusations at Mackenzie in her DMs.

Earlier this week, Standifer posted a screenshot of a series of messages she received from a particularly cruel troll.

"You are a fat terrible mother who should go kill their self," the anonymous follower wrote.

“How can you even me proud to be married to Ryan," they added.

And then, for maximum cruelty, this person decided to mock Mackenzie for her decision to stand by Ryan as he battled addiciton:

"You probably do drugs with him," the hater wrote.

“This is why social media is bad for people mental health," Standifer captioned the post.

She's certainly got a point there.

Remember at the start of the pandemic when some people hoped that a universal crisis would bring us all closer together and put the pettiness of our differences in perspective?

Ha! That didn't last very long, now did it?

Anyway, there's no denying that Ryan has some very serious problems and that those problems have made him a very unfit father at times.

And there might be a conversation to be had about Mackenzie's role in enabling his most egregious behavior.

But while some of the criticism that Mackenzie has faced in recent months might be justified, it's in no way fair to accuse her of substance abuse or to shame her for helping her husband overcome his addiction.

These days, Ryan appears to be sober, but unfortunately his behavior has shown little improvement.

Currently, Edwards is not allowed to see his son Bentley, and while he could easily remedy the situation by going to therapy, it appears that he has no intention of doing so.

So yeah, Ryan has a lot of work to in order to become a fit parent, and he seems to have very little interest in putting in the effort.

But that doesn't mean it's fair for random Instagram strangers to trash Mackenzie for her husband's shortcomings.

Could she do more to nudge him in the right direction? Probably. But the fact is, Ryan is almost certainly better off with her in his lfie than without.

So maybe when commenting on Mack's page we should all do something truly unexpected and demonstrate a little compassion.