Maci Bookout FLIPS OUT on Ryan Edwards' Parents During Teen Mom Reunion!

Have you found yourself endlessly frustrated with the behavior of Ryan Edwards and his parents on the current season of MTV's Teen Mom OG?

Then man alive, this story is for you.

As viewers and celebrity gossip readers know, the Edwards clan has been making a point of trying Maci Bookout's patience for quite some time now.

And it seems that Bookout may have finally reached her breaking point while filming this season's reunion special.

Interestingly, due to Covid-19 restrictions, MTV filmed separate "reunions" in each cast member's hometown.

Rather than have each participant log into a Zoom call from home, the network set up makeshift studios / stages and brought together all of the principal players from each woman's storyline.

Or at least they tried to.

The problem in Maci's case?

Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, refused to take the stage at the same time as Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney.

“At first, MTV wanted Mackenzie and Ryan to square off in-person on the set with Maci and Taylor, but Ryan absolutely refused,” a production source tells The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

Then it really got ugly. Says the insider:

“Then they asked Mackenzie to go out on stage solo and film a scene with Taylor and Maci but she said no.”

Remarkably, Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were willing to take the stage alongside Maci and Taylor.

That's when things got even messier.

"You could cut the tension with a knife when they were all sitting out there,” another source tells The Ashley.

“But everything was OK until the very end of the segment.”

“Maci kept giving vague answers and was making it clear that she was upset but would not say why.”

She has plenty of reasons. We've heard reports suggesting that Maci is ready to go nuclear on the Edwards clan.

Ryan and his parents, who are now fully immersed in this drama, have remained silent since the incident.

Mackenzie, for her part, has been posting on Instagram, but she's avoided talking about the argument directly.

"Why would I say anything on camera? Nobody is gonna like what I have to say, so may as well stay quiet," she wrote.

Mackenzie, who may be almost as unpopular with Bookout's fans as Ryan these days (fairly or not) continued:

"Also after talking about one topic for about 4 ish years now how many different opinions can one have.”

One fan accused of her opposing the suggestion that Edwards attend therapy to improve his relationship with son Bentley.

It's an idea that makes a lot of sense - to everyone but Ryan, who maintains a strong commitment to not putting in work.

Still, is his wife to blame for this?

Mackenzie clapped back at the idea that she's somehow enabling her husband, standing in the way of Ryan getting along with Maci - or building a better relationship with his first-born son.

“I’m sorry, but I do encourage that 100%!” she said.

“I think it’s incredible for them and their relationship.”

Regardless, it doesn't look as though Bentley's relationship with his father will be on the upswing anytime soon.

That's mostly on Ryan, although perhaps his parents could offer a little constructive criticism here and there.

Basically, everyone not named Bentley needs to take a deep breath and remember that this is all about him.

At least it should be. In any event, it's clear that viewers are in for an explosive reunion special - for better or for worse.