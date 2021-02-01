Maci Bookout Admits to Major Parenting Mistake: I Could've Given My Son an Eating Disorder!

Everybody makes mistakes -- it's one of those cliches that exists because it's undeniably true.

But very few people are willing to admit their mistakes, and it often seems that public figures are even less willing to acknowledge their errors.

And so, Maci Bookout deserves credit for stepping up and confessing to a rather serious blunder that had the potential to harm her eldest child, 11-year-old Bentley.

In a scene from the previous season of Teen Mom 2, Maci encouraged Bentley to lose weight in order to make himself a more competitive wrestler.

Clearly, the boy is not dangerously obese -- or, for that matter, even the slightest bit overweight -- and at the time the scene was filmed, he was just 10 years old.

That means, of course, that he should not be encouraged to diet, and any adult who suggests that he do so is encouraging him to put his health at risk.

"He weighs like 74-75 pounds so he's on a very strict, good, healthy calorie diet," Bookout said.

"Lots of water and workouts to actually cut out weight."

In another scene, Bentley told Maci that he wanted grilled chicken for dinner, and she responded by telling him that he "must have lost [his] mind."

It was later revealed that at the time, Bentley was consuming just 1,000 calories a day, less than half the amount that's recommended by healthcare professionals.

At the time, Maci took a ton of flak for her strict regulation of her son's diet.

"I am normally on the same page with you about so much - but the weight thing... I have a son the same age as Bentley and I could not imagine telling him it is okay to lose weight at his age," wrote one fan.

"He's a growing boy and his body needs those calories and nutrients. Let him be little. And let him have the damn chocolate milk."

At the time, Maci remained silent, and it seemed as though she had no regrets about her behavior.

Last week, however, while promoting the new season of Teen Mom OG, Maci finally admitted that it was wrong of her to encourage Bentley to "cut weight."

“I shouldn’t have used that term because there’s such a thing as cutting weight and that is not healthy,” Bookout told Us Weekly,

“It’s not how you’re supposed to maintain your weight in wrestling.”

Based on her comments, it seems that Maci is genuinely contrite about her unfortunate lapse in judgment.

But she went on to explain that the moment was misrepresented, as she never encouraged Bentley to go on a crash diet.

“It was not a lose weight diet. It was just so he could maintain his weight class and not have two pounds of Doritos and Snickers bars," she explained.

"I’m just trying to teach Bentley like, ‘Hey, if you start eating like this, you’re going to like it. You’re going to feel better and you won’t have to starve.”

Bookout wet on to explain that she was not surprised by the level of criticism that she received on social media.

“I wasn’t shocked by that,” the reality star told Us.

“That was one of those scenes where I was like, ‘You were being a butthead, Maci.’ I specifically remember that day. I was in a terrible mood.”

Well, it can't be easy to have your worst mistakes broadcast to an audience of millions.

But at least Maci has realized that she can make her situation much easier by simply apologizing.