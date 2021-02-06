Lou Dobbs: FIRED by Fox News Media!

Donald Trump may soon have a guest at Mar-a-lago.

A long-term guest, with nowhere else to go and nothing else to do.

We wonder if Lou Dobbs likes his steak really well done with ketchup, too.

Indeed, the long-time Fox Business News host has been let go by Fox News Media... despite anchoring the aforementioned network's highest-rated program.

The announcement was made late Friday that Lou Dobbs Tonight will no longer air on Fox Business Network. It will be replaced by Fox Business Tonight with alternating guest hosts Jackie DeAngelis and David Asman for the foreseeable future.

Dobbs was not available for comment after the confirmation went viral.

But most observer assume this decision was made in the wake of Dobbs not just showing extreme support for ex-President Trump....

... also supporting his wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

The cancellation, first reported by The Los Angeles Times, came a day after the network, Dobbs and others were sued for $2.7 billion.

Yes. $2.7 billion.

The lawsuit asserts that Dobbs and other Fox hosts defamed voting technology company Smartmatic while perpetuating President Trump's lies about election fraud.

On numerous occasions since Joe Biden defeated Trump for the President, Dobbs claimed -- without a shred of evidence -- that this company's machine's illegally switched Trump votes over to Biden.

Did we mention he had no evidence to back up this claim?

None whatsoever?

Okay, good. Just making sure.

However, this change in programming was routine and had nothing to do with the lawsuit, a Fox News Media spokesperson hilariously said on Friday.

This person's statement reads:

"As we said in October, FOX News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on FOX Business – this is part of those planned changes.

"A new 5PM program will be announced in the near future."

Dobbs has spent more than a decade at Fox after serving as chief economic correspondent, managing editor and executive vice president at CNN.

Fox network didn't say Dobbs had been fired -- but he isn't expected to return to the air.

In one of Trump's first statements since leaving the White House, he praised the host saying Dobbs "is and was great" and adding:

"Nobody loves America more than Lou. He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me."

Alas, legal experts have said the case against the conservative cable channel is very strong.

The lawsuit accuses Dobbs of having been "one of the primary proponents" of a "disinformation campaign" against Smartmatic.

Not only did Dobbs permit guests to defame Smartmatic, the lawsuit explains, but he "took the initiative and contributed additional falsehoods to the narrative."