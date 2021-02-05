Lisa Vanderpump is Leaving Bravo... and is Headed Where?

Lisa Vanderpump has a new job.

And a new home.

The long-time Bravo personality -- who struck it huge as a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and then on Vanderpump Rules -- is on her way to E!.

On Friday, Vanderpump confirmed that she's gonna invite folks into her opulent residence via Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, a new series that will debut on March 18.

It will feature the famous businesswoman sitting down with guests and having an in-depth conversation.

Look for Vanderpump to host two or three celebrity guests for a, evening of homemade cocktails, snacks, games and of course, a great deal of surprises and revealing moments.

Gossip. There's gonna be a whole lot of gossip.

"I'm inviting you to an intimate dinner party," Vanderpump says in the preview.

"For it to be perfect, I have a few rules:

"You've got to bust your butt for the decor to be absolutely fabulous, the guests should be naughty, but the hostess must always be naughtier."

Among the initial round of guests announced today?

Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Joel McHale, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Mario Lopez, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow and Tori Spelling.

We're sure plenty of Vanderpump Rules alums will also show up early on.

According to People Magazine, the televised get-togethers will also include Vanderpump's signature games: "Rosé Pong," "Diva Croquet" and the house favorite, "Get Pumped."

"This dinner party rules," Vanderpump states in the trailer.

The new show will arrive more than a year after Vanderpump abruptly quit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.

"I had a great time on Housewives,” Vanderpump said in November 2019.

"But to have negativity during a time in my life when I needed to try to be positive … I decided it was over."

Lisa also made this decision not long after her brother died.

She admtited back then that she never should have signed on for another season because she was so deep in mourning and grief.

The combative nature of that show didn't help, either.

"I don't have room in my life for nastiness," she explained at the time.

Last July, Peacock confirmed that a Vanderpump Rules spinoff, Vanderpump Dogs, will be coming to the NBCUniversal streaming service.

The program, we assume, will chronicle the star and entrepreneur's dog foundation of the same name.

Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, meanwhile, premieres March 18 at 9/8c on E! and will move to a 10/9c time slot starting March 25.