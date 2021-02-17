Larissa Lima Dazzles Fans with Alluring New Looks: Be My Valentine?

Little by little, 90 Day Fiance legend Larissa Lima has opened up to fans about sensitive topics.

She has discussed her children, her immigration battle, and her new "in progress" living situation.

But Larissa knows that a lot of fans tune in to her social media just to, well, see her.

And she's flaunting some tantalizing new looks.

"What are your plans for Valentine's Day?" Larissa asked in the caption of this photo.

In the photo, she is wearing her hair styled wildly with an eye-catching magenta top that leaves little to the imagination.

We actually have some idea of what Larissa was up to on Valentine's Day ... but we'll address that in a moment.

"Would you let me fly your plane?" Larissa quipped alongside this photo.

The material of her outfit looks much thinner from anything that we can imagine a pilot wearing, and that was clearly a deliberate choice.

Only a few mans managed to tear their gaze away from her prodigious bust to notice and ridicule her "salute." That's not very nice.

"Trying different hairstyles," Larissa captioned a photo of her in this glistening purple wig.

The eye-catching wig also had these adorable little buns, more reminiscent of a cartoon character than most of Larissa's looks.

Doing my level best to not make a "wig" pun, but I'm genuinely blown away by how cute she looks there.

We mentioned that we might have a little but of an update for you on what Larissa got up to for Valentine's Day.

Well folks, it appears that what she got "up to" was none other than Eric Nichols, her ottery hottie of an on-again, off-again boyfriend.

The two shared a couples photo, seeming to indicate that they are once again on again. Honestly? Happy for them both.

In fact, Larissa has shared that she and Eric have lived in an unfinished basement for some time now.

She and Eric are exploring a new "business opportunity," she teased her YouTube followers recently.

The result, she describes, has been something of an adventure -- one that she likens to living in a remote mountain cabin.

It sounds like she and Eric may be currently renting said unfinished bedroom.

She admits that it is a bit of a balancing act to share a residence that already has a "queen" living there.

Larissa likens the experience to, in some small ways, living with Debbie, but says that in this case, everyone is working hard to respect each other's boundaries.

Larissa praised Colorado, noting that the state has many charms.

But she says that for the kind of work that she does, she can't live there.

Instead, Larissa explains, she needs to live where there are professional photographers in order to further her career. Makes sense!

In Vegas, Larissa notes, there are skilled photographers and makeup artists who can make her look like a "living doll."

Additionally, because she is not the only one making "premium content" in Vegas, Larissa suggests that she can even do collaborations.

If that means living in an unfinished basement for a limited time, well, so be it.