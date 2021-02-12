Lamar Odom: My Twisted Ex Sabrina Railed Tristan Thompson!

To say that it's over between Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr would be an understatement.

Late last year, Lamar announced that she was holding his social media and his passport hostage.

Now, he is reflecting upon that toxic relationship and not holding back when discussing his ex.

He also alleges that Sabrina at one point boned Tristan Thompson. Small world, huh?

Lamar Odom is a longtime friend of Wendy Williams, who has always rooted for him -- even during his lowest moments.

This week, he was a virtual guest of the talk show host, who asked about this extremely messy breakup.

“She’s a hurt woman,” Lamar acknowledged to Wendy.

He had more to say, of course, during the Thursday, February 11 interview.

“She has a lot of problems that I don’t think anyone of us could help her with," Lamar expressed.

"She probably needs therapy,” he suggested.

According to Lamar, he was already unsure of their relationship before they broke up.

He characterized his recent ex as a “decrepit reptilian type of woman."

He shared that, among other things, he questioned Sabrina's intentions when she announced to the world that he was allegedly doing drugs again.

Lamar did admit to having cheated on her, which is ... never great.

He explained to Wendy that Sabrina would do “things that always made me look at her out [of] the corner of my eye.”

And that was not all.

Lamar alleged that Sabrina told him that she had bedded another of Khloe's men in the past.

Naturally, Wendy asked which of Khloe's men that was, but Lamar didn't spell it out -- though the implication was obviously meant to be Tristan Thompson.

“Come on, Wendy, you could put that together,” Lamar teased. “I don’t say names if I don’t have to.”

Interestingly, this is not the first that any of us have heard abou tthis.

Lamar's former manager reported something similar back in 2019, where Zoul El Fassi revealed that Sabrina had confessed to having had a sexual relationship with Tristan Thompson.

According to that account, Lamar was despondent and sad and "very quiet" as he processed that awkward news.

Wendy of course is known for stirring the pot, and she couldn't help but bring up that Khloe seems to be eager for a second child.

Fans have seen this second round of baby fever play out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“True is getting older,” Khloe was shown telling Tristan, the father of her preschool-aged daughter, True. “I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid.”

If Lamar was jealous at that, he didn't show it to Wendy.

He simply replied: "That's good," wishing his ex-wife the best.

One can dislike that your (then-current) fiancee once boned her ex-wife's current baby daddy without resenting the ex-wife or the baby daddy. It's called nuance.

Obviously, we cannot confirm if Tristan and Sabrina have hooked up at any point, let alone when it may have been.

That is certainly awkward for everyone involved, but some guess that Khloe may be uninterested in the precise dates.

No one really understands Khloe's desire to maintain some sort of relationship with Tristan beyond co-parenting, but clearly, she made her bed and intents to lie in it.