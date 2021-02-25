Lady Gaga Dog Walker Shot, Bulldogs Stolen in Shocking Robbery

Lady Gaga has been the victim of a horrible, violent and stunning crime.

In news confirrmed by multiple reliable outlets -- such as TMZ and People Magazine, among others -- the singer's dog walker was shot on Wenesday night and hospitalized.

Two of Lady Gaga's bulldogs were subsequently stolen in the attack.

According to the official police report, the unnamed walker was out with three of the artist's canines.

One scurried away in the middle of the chaos and has since been recoved, as a photo snapped by a member of the paparazzi features an officer carrying a dog in a lip-print harness.

This one appears to be Gaga's beloved pet, Asia.

The robbery occurred at 9:40 Wednesday night on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood.

Lady Gaga has not commented publicly on what transpired.

However, as you might expect, the performer is said to be "extremely upset," per a TMZ reported, citing insiders close to the superstar.

To whomever has the two dogs, Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward, claiming she will ask no questions and adding that anyone with information can reach out to KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

We've since learned that the identities of the pets taken are the celebrity's French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.

The male victim, meanwhile, was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

As for the shooter, he/she is described as a male who used a semi-automatic handgun and was spotted leaving in a vehicle going northbound toward Hollywood Boulevard.

Lady Gaga is currently in Italy.

The artist has over 46 million Instagram followers, all of whom are well acquainted with her quartet of dogs.

These four-legged friends have often been photographed on Gaga's social media page, where she's shared an endless array snapshots of the dogs over the years.

"People enjoy your warm homes, families and pets today," she captioned a picture of her and Asia from around the holidays in December 2015, adding:

"Feel grateful for all you have, and not what you do not."

Sources now say that the dog walker is expected to make a full recovery.

We very much hope the same can soon be said of the dogs this person was walking.

The person who took them best not harm a piece of fur on their bodies...

... and better eventually be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.