Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll Reveal All: Did They Actually Hook Up?

Did they or didn't they?

And also: Will they ever?

For several weeks now, speculation has run rampant in regard to just what, exactly, has been going on between Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll.

In December, a handful of social media images emerged of Kroll and Craig Conover partying hard with Cavallari and her good pal, Justin Anderson, in Nashville.

At one point, as you can see here, Cavallari gets up and dances on Kroll's shoulders, a big smile on her face and, of course, no wedding ring on her finger.

That's because Kristin split earlier in the year from husband Jay Cutler after a decade of marriage.

Hence the main question that circulated around the Internet shortly after this photo went viral:

Are she and Kroll and a couple?

The Southern Charm star split from girlfriend Madison LeCroy prior to getting drunk with Cavallari and company, with LeCroy saying around that time:

"Austen does whatever benefits him. He does not compromise. He is just not ready for a serious relationship and this situation confirmed that."

On the February 9 episode of Kroll and Conover's Pillows and Beer podcast, however, the two co-hosts and the former Laguna Beach lead attempted to set the record straight.

According to Cavallari, she privately messaged Conover late last year simply to see if he and his friends wanted to hang out.

"It was never flirty. No one hooked up with anyone. Nothing ever happened. We had a really good time," Kristin said.

LeCroy, however, blew things wildly out of proportion, both Chris and Kristin insist, stirring up drama just because that's what she likes to do.

"I've named her scorpion. Scorpion happened," Conover said on air, adding of Madison:

"She got involved and I think if she never got involved we would have just continued being friends."

To complicate matters, LeCroy and Cavallari's ex-husband, Cutler, exchanged their own set of quasi romantic messages a few months ago.

"Basically Kristin you and I texted each other and we were like, 'It sucks that our exes are so jealous that they try to torpedo our friendship,'" Kroll said on the podcast.

"So ridiculous. They didn't have to overreact, they didn't have to do any of that. The fact that their jealously affected our friendship is ridiculous."

Cavallari went on to label this whole mess as the "weirdest situation" she has ever been a part of.

Bar none.

As for the group dinner that got everyone buzzing, Cavallari shared:

"We had so much fun and Austen, you said it earlier, we just laughed at dinner and had so much fun the four of us.

"And Craig your girlfriend was there too. I feel like we just really bonded immediately and we have this bond now forever.

"Justin and I always talk about how much we love you guys and how much we love our friendship."

LeCroy and Kroll are very much over at this point.

The latter blasted the former as a monster on last week's Southern Charm reunion special, while Madison allegedly dedicated her time to spreading some cruel rumorrs about her ex in the recent past.

"Austen, that breaks my freaking heart. We love you so much," Cavallari gushed on the podcast.

"You're such a great guy. The fact that someone was feeding this to you absolutely kills me."

She then concluded:

"Honestly, I've been for the most part laughing at this situation.

"And again, most of it has nothing to do with any of us here. It is what it is. I love you guys.

"I'm really happy I came on and we could clear this up and let's just keep moving forward."