Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Barely-There Bikini, Makes Us Hate Travis Barker So Much

by at .

Kourtney Kardashian has just posted two of most seductive and sexy photographs that have ever appeared in the history of the Internet.

Do you think we're exaggerating?

Do you think we're just making a wild statement in order to bait our readers to click on this post?

Take one look below, and we're pretty sure you'll have the answers to these burning questions.

Kourtney Kardashian in Red Bikini

Okay? Got it now?

We meant every word of our opening sentence, as you can now see for yourself.

Kourtney is on vacation this week in Turks and Caicos, having written as a simple caption to these sultry snapshots:

a little fun in the sun.

Kourtney Kardashian. Is. Hot.

We'd love to have a little fun in HER sun, if you know what we mean! 

What we mean is that we'd love to just ravage Kourtney's incredibly body in every way known to man. And woman, for that matter.

To complete her tantalizing trio of ridiculously hot pictures, Kourtney also emerged from the water alongside sister Kim Kardashian and posted yet another eye-popping image for all to drool over early on Tuesday.

Here it is:

Kardashians in Turks and Caicos

A week ago, numerous insiders confirmed that Kourtney is now dating Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182 -- who many now consider to be the most fortunate human being on the planet.

He lives nearby Kourtney in Calabasas and has been friends with Kardashian for years.

The two know each other well.

At some point over the past month or so, their feelings went from friendship to fiery.

Kourtney Kardashian red

And, we mean, can you blame Barker one bit here?!?

"They've been dating for about a month or two," a source previouly explained to People Magazine. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

"Travis has liked her for a while," a second insider has said.

Does this new romance have anything to do with Kourtney's ongoing influx of scorching hot bikini photos? Is she flaunting her giant cleavage due to some newfound self-confidence?

Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Bikini Selfie

We can't say for certain.

But we'd like to buy Barker a beer if he really is the reason she's feeling so good these days.

As for poor Scott Disick?

Who used to wake up every morning alongside this figure and now must stare at these images, insecure in the fact that Kourtney is going to Pound Town each night with someone else?

Kourtney Kardashian: Boob Job 2021

We hear that Disick is pretty upset about it.

And we don't exactly blame him.

Not one bit.

Show Comments
Tags:

Kourtney Kardashian Biography

Kourtney Kardashian Photo
Kourtney Kardashian is the least known of the older Kardashian sisters. She's probably the best looking, though. Kourtney has never made... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kourtney Mary Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Photos

Kardashians in Turks and Caicos
Kourtney Kardashian. Is. Hot.
Kourtney Kardashian in Red Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian: Boob Job 2021
Kourtney In Sardinia
Kim, There's People That Are Dying

Kourtney Kardashian Videos

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Hint at Child #4 in Shocking Keeping Up with the Kardashians Preview
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Hint at Child #4 in Shocking Keeping Up with the Kardashians Preview
Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Betrayers for Leaking Scott Disick Rehab Intel
Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Betrayers for Leaking Scott Disick Rehab Intel
Kim Kardashian Cleans Bloody Wounds After Brawl with Kourtney: WATCH!
Kim Kardashian Cleans Bloody Wounds After Brawl with Kourtney: WATCH!