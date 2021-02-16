Kourtney Kardashian: Did She Try to Reconcile with Scott Disick Before Getting With Travis?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are definitely not back together.

Very far from it, in fact.

Late last week, Disick went Instagram official with Amelia Hamlin... while Kourtney is reportedly in a very serious relationship with Travis Barker.

Here's the thing, however:

Did Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick come very close to reconciling again this past summer?

The couple split in 2015, following nine years together and three precious children.

However, the two have remained in amicable terms ever since, hanging out often as a family and co-parenting in a healthy and mature manner.

In 2019, after a healer in Bali told the ex-couple they they were "soulmates," Kardashian wondered whether she should be with Scott or not.

Fast forward a year or so later.

Cut to a scene that was prominently featured on a teaser last week for Season 20 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, during which Kim, Khloe and Kendall are talking about Scott and Kourtney.

“I came over here in the morning a few days ago, and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch," Kim tells her siblings in this clip.

"They were separate -- they weren’t, like, spooning. But they were close.”

It appears as if this footage was filmed iin July or August of 2020 -- and, to be clear, we don't actually see Scott and Kourtney cozying up to each other on camera.

But “P was with me that night,” Khloe responds, referring to Kourtney and Scott’s daughter, Penelope and telling Kim:

“Kourt asked if I would have a sleepover with P because it’s been so long. So who was here?!”

“Just Kourtney and Scott,” Kim replies, prompting Khloe to exclaim: “Oh my god!”

“Do we think they’re hooking up again?” Kendall asks. “I just want them to try.”

Khloe then makes it sound as if Kourtney still has feelings for her three-time baby daddy.

“Scott is single right now. If he fully moves on — has a baby and all of that — she’s gonna freak out," Khloe notes, adding:

“What’s the harm in trying [to get back together]?

"The worst that’ll happen is that they’ll be like, ‘You know what, we don’t vibe with this.’ But they’re also too pussy to try.”

About two months after this scene was filmed, Scott and Kourtney prompted serious speculation after their status after the former shared a fascinating photo of the pair on the beach during a vacation together.

“Working on my night moves," wrote Disick as a caption.

Without a doubt, this was a reference to a beloved Bob Seger track... which features some quite interesting lyrics where the artist reflects on an intense romantic relationship with a “black haired beauty with big dark eyes."

Wow, right?!?

That was then, however.

Now?

Kourtney is dating Travis Barker.

And yet, she sounds a little bitter that Disick has moved on with Hamlin.

What causes us to make this kinda baseless statement?

Miley Cyrus, who split from her boyfriend Cody Simpson last year, recently shared a meme from a Season 2 episode of her Disney Channel show Hannah Montana.

In it, her dad (played by her real-life father Billy Ray Cyrus) says: “You’re bettter off without him if he’s gonna choose her over you.”

And here's the kicker:

Kourtney Liked the post, while also leaving a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Case. Closed.