Kourtney Kardashian: Blasted For Non-Stop Traveling, Partying Amid Pandemic

Folks, we're sure we don't need to tell you that we're in the midst of a global pandemic -- after all, it's been going on for almost a year now.

And we probably don't need to tell you that no one has been perfect in their efforts to comply with the protocols that have been established in order to curb the spread of the virus.

But it's one thing to forget to put your mask on when you run into Walgreen's -- it's quite another to repeatedly tell the world that you think you're too good to follow the Covid rules.

And unfortunately, it seems that Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters fall into the latter group of offenders.

Yes, the ladies of the Kard clan have been traveling and partying as though the times we're living in are perfectly normal.

And some of their fans have criticized them for this habit, because, ya know ... the times we're living in are anything but normal.

Earlier this week, the entire family traveled to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Stormi Webster's third birthday.

But while Kylie's niece may have been the guest of honor, it looks as though the entire family had a blast.

Now, some fans are complaining that Kim and company had a little too much fun.

And they're making their voices heard on Kourtney's Instagram page.

"Orange you glad I’m still posting trip pics?" Kourt captioned the above photo.

She probably should've known better than to ask a rhetorical question at a time like this -- because fans were more than happy to answer it for her.

"We’re in a pandemic so no," one follower commented.

"No Kourt, we’re not. There’s a pandemic," another wrote.

"Kourtney loves attention like the rest of them. She’s so thirsty at times," a third commenter chimed in.

A fourth person accused Kourtney of intentionally stirring up drama:

"Ew. What a trolling thing to say. She knows how people feel about this. Smh."

Allow us to very briefly speak out in Kourtney's defense and point out that she probably wasn't trolling here.

Her posts are almost certainly a result of ignorance, not malice.

Unfortunately for Khloe, this latest one couldn't have come at a worse time.

The public rightly feels that the Kardashians don't care about Covid-19, and they're right to be pissed off about it.

Vaccine or no vaccine, none of us will be safe until all of this start taking this thing seriously.

And by posting pics of themselves traveling the globe mask-free, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are sending a clear message:

They're saying that they don't care what happens to everyone else, because they're rich enough to be insulsated from the worst consequences.

As some commenters have pointed out, at least one of the sisters seems to have become openly hostile in recent weeks, passive-aggressively informing her fans that she's gonna do as she pleases:

"Goes with Khloe's caption on her last pic (her tanning on vacation)," a commenter wrote on Khloe's pic.

"I have been looking everywhere and literally I can't find ONE f-ck to give! I AM EXHAUSTED!"4

Maybe now that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, the Kards feel that they no longer have to cater to the peasants.

We guess that's their prerogative.

But since the attention of the public is like oxygen to them, they may want to reconsider that strategy.