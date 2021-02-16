Kordell Stewart: I'm Not Gay! Not That There's Anything Wrong with That!

Kordell Stewart is no longer a regular presence on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

But the formerr NFL quarterback and the ex-husband of Porsha Williams has decided to come out at last and keep it real with fans, followers and, yes, even critics.

Simply put, Stewart would like to finally put all speculation about his sexuality to rest.

Going way back to 1998, Stewart has dealt with rumors that he's gay; that he was even arrested at the time for committing "lewd acts" with men in a park.

No record of any such arrest exists, however.

In 2015, meanwhile, someone named Andrew Caldwell claimed he had a relationship with Stewart.

But then Caldwell rescinded this allegation.

It's been quite a journey for Stewart, who split from Porsha in 2013 after just two years of marriage.

At one point, Kenya Moore even referred to Williams as a "beard" for her husband, which means she agreed to basically pretend to be his wife in order to quiet the talk about his homosexuality.

On The Tamron Hall Show this past Monday, Kordell was asked if he expected this topic to be so prominent during his time as a Bravo personality.

"That show is all about storyline and you draw from whoever the cast mates -- or the characters if you will -- that are on the show, what they've been a part of, so there was a chance that, that [the rumor] may have seeped in," he explained, before saying the rumors themselves didn't have an impact on his marriage.

Added Stewart:

"We were married. That never was the impact at all. That was true love at the time.

"But once you get on the show and things are starting to be insinuated -- from the conversations about 'beards' to me being controlling -- it becomes a whirlwind of things."

Two weeks ago, Stewart penned an article for The Players Tribune in which he insited he was not gay.

The successful signal-caller made it clear that he has "nothing but love for everybody, no matter what their sexual orientation is," and added he was happy to see how the "world has evolved" since the rumors about him went viral..

"It's sad to say, but at that time, it was a death sentence," Kordell recalled of how his reputation suffered for many years.

"It never happened. It was a lie. But that wasn't the point, right?" Stewart also said of the aforementioned arrest.

Does Stewart have any regrets about appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

"No, because in marriages there's two words -- there's compromise and sacrifice, right?" he told Hall.

"And sometimes when giving up yourself to your mate, you end up making decisions sometimes that can either make or break you.

"To be honest with you, if I had to do it again I probably would not do it, but I'm not ashamed of doing it. Because I was really doing it for her because it was her opportunity to be on this stage in which she's on right now and I'm happy for her.

"At the end of the day, it's really not about that."

Stewart played a total of 125 NFL games over the course of his career.

He finished with a 55.8% completion percentage, 77 touchdown passes and 84 interceptions.

Overall, Kordell led 14 game-winning drives during this time.