Kody Brown Issues Rare Clapback, Rushes to Defense of Robyn

Kody Brown is apparently sick and tired and simply doesn't wanna take it anymore.

The long-time Sister Wives lead rarely takes to social media.

He rarely takes the bait from critics, either, many of whom have watched him in action on this TLC reality show and don't believe he treats any of his spouses especially well.

This celebrity gossip website right here, we must admit, has often written that in the past.

For whatever reason, however, Kody felt a need to respond to one in particular this week.

Following the Sister Wives season premiere earlier this month, which featured nearly all the the women admitting to jealousy within their unusual relationships, one Twitter user wrote the following:

"Things went downhill when Robyn joined the family but that's not all Robyn's fault.

"Kody was so obviously in lust with Robyn he neglected his other wives. #sisterwives #TLC."

Robyn, for the record, is the youngest of all Kody's Sister Wives.

He did stir up some drama and controversy shortly after meeting her because Kody had to divorce his first spouse, Meri, in order to marry Robyn and legally adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

Things between Kody and Meri have been rocky ever since.

Robyn, meanwhile, has long been considered Kody's favorite better half ever since the two exchanged actual vows.

Perhaps for this season, Kody was not about to let anyone slander the 42-year old.

“Hey JACKWAGON! You never new [sic] this family without Robyn," he fired back at the troll, as you can see below.

"She has blessed us as each wife would agree. #SisterWives."

This is a nice sentiment and decent response.

But many viewers interpreted Kody standing up for Robyn, who shares five kids with the patriarch, as yet another example of favoritism.

“I think you just proved a point Kody... you immediately came to defend Robyn... publicly," wrote one observer, adding:

"Have you ever done that for Meri? Or another wife! Legitimate question bc I don’t know but I don’t recall seeing it.”

Another individual wrote "I bet Robyn made him do it," while a third commenter chimed in as follows:

"Damn you jump and attack the second someone says something ‘bad' about Robyn!!!

"Maybe if you treated your other wives the same way, they wouldn’t want to all live in separate homes and be away from each other most of the time.

"You and Robyn broke the other wives. So sad."

On the aforementioned return of Sister Wives, to be fair, Kody treated ALL of his spouses pretty terribly.

He actually told them he's “not an advocate of plural marriage anymore," expounding on air:

"I am more aware now than I ever was before the apparent and obvious unfairness in a relationship.

"I have all the love I want and you guys sometimes feel like you’re pining constantly for me to give you some."

The nerve of this dude, right?!?

Continued Kody on the episode, basically confessing he's been selfish and sexist and, well, his bad, ladies:

"Plural marriage, what I know about it, I wonder if I would do it again. Knowing that it’s hard on all of you.

"When we’re not doing a good job I get grouchy and I say I can’t believe I’ve done this to me and to you.”

On Sunday’s more recent episode, meanwhile, Robyn admitted there is jealously between the ladies.

When Kody complained about not having his own bedroom, Robyn fired back in her confessional, mocking her poorr husband:

"Oh yeah sure, 'I'm tired with dealing with wives and their closets and stuff,' oh sure, blah, blah, blah. You'll survive.

"If I can survive sharing you and dealing with the jealousy and the drama and all the stuff that has to do with plural marriage then you'll be OK.”

Sounds like a totally healthy relationship all these people are involved in.

Makes complete sense why the women would stay with someone as caring and as giving as Kody Brown.

We're just kidding.

That was total sarcasm, in case you couldn't tell.