Kim, Khloe Kardashian: Throwing Shade at Kanye West as Divorce Battle Heats Up?

After months of rumors, it was confirmed last week that Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye were married for nearly seven years, but their time together was marred by numerous rough patches and long stretches of time apart.

Even so, insiders say Kardashian and West hope to keep the divorce "as amicable as possible."

Of course, that sort of thing is much easier said than done.

On Kim's Instagram page it's been business as usual, for the most part.

The mother of four has been posting pics of her kids and herself, and she's been promoting her various business ventures, most notably her Skims shapewear line.

But earlier this week, she let her guard down and hinted at her inner turmoil.

On her Instagram Story, Kim posted a video of the view from her passenger seat as she drove past windmills and gorgeous SoCal vistas.

On its own, that's not really something to take notice of.

But what makes the post interesting is that Kim was listening to the song "Driver's License" by Olivia Rodrigo.

In case you somehow haven't heard the track yet, Olivia serves up major "zoomer Taylor Swift" vibes, crooning about her recent heartbreak in a way that's relatable to anyone who's ever gone through a painful breakup.

In the portion that can be heard in Kim's video, we hear the following lyrics:

“All my friends are tired of hearing how much I miss you / But I kinda feel sorry for them / ‘Cause they’ll never know you the way that I do.”

The clip cuts off shortly thereafter, but the lines that follow probably spoke to Kim, as well.

“Today I drove through the suburbs / And pictures I was driving home to you," Rodrigo sings.

"I know we weren’t perfect but I’ve never felt this way for no one / And I just can’t imagine how you could be OK now that I’m gone.”

As if the song itself wasn't enough of an indication that Kim is feeling a bit heartbroken, she captioned the post with several heart and knife emojis.

And she's not the only member of her family who's been posting about tough times and the need to keep moving.

“There’s always a blessing in disguise in every situation. Something far greater always comes out of moments that test you,” Khloe Kardashian wrote in her Instagram Story this week.

“Keep going. Keep rising. Keep believing.”

Obviously, Khloe's post doesn't reference Kim's situation directly, but it's not much of a stretch to think that those words might have been intended for her newly-single sister.

It will probably be quite some time before Kim feels ready to talk about the divorce publicly, but in the meantime, anonymous insiders are spilling major tea.

“Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken," a source recently told Us Weekly.

"The turning point in Kim and Kanye's marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice,” the insider added, referring to controversial comments West made in 2018.

“They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments. It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually," the source continued.

"But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North [in July 2020], it was the breaking point in their marriage.”

We imagine when you decide to divorce Kanye West, it's tough to pick just one breaking point.

But now, for better or worse, Kim is a free woman.

Here's hoping these two will eventually be able to hammer out a civil co-parenting relationship.