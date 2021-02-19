Kim Kardashian: My Marriage Has Been Over For MONTHS!

By now, you're probably heard that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced.

There's a been a good deal of talk about when Kim will file for divorce, as well how messy the ensuing custody battle and war over marital assets will be.

But what if the matter is already decided in ways that outsiders will never understand?

In other words, what if the marriage is already over?

To be clear, neither Kim nor Kanye has taken taken decisive steps toward legally ending the marriage.

If and when that happens, there will be a paper trail that will make it impossible for the former couple to hide their status any longer.

But according to a new report from UK tabloid the Mirror, the filing is a mere formality for Kim.

She feels that her marriage is already effectively over -- and has been for several months.

"He is no longer living at the house with Kim and the kids. When he sees the kids, he meets them elsewhere," the insider says of Kim and Kanye's current arrangement.

"Kim already feels like she is divorced."

Of course, regardless of how Kim feels about the situation, the fact of the matter is, until she files for divorce, the marriage is not over.

(Insiders say Kanye accepts that the marriage is ending, but he has no intention of filing for divorce.)

"They are at a standstill currently and neither of them are pushing [to make the split official]," the source adds.

"At this point in time, there is no rush for the paperwork to be finalised."

Kim and Kanye have billions in assets between them, but insiders concur that it's her fears about her kids, not her money, that have prevented the mother of four from filing.

"The children are very important to Kim," the source says, perhaps stating the obvious.

"She is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their well being. She is asking others for advice on how to do this. But... she wants to move on."

A second source confirms to the tabloid that Kim is eager to proceed with the divorce, but she wants to ensure that the process goes smoothly for the sake of the couple's four kids.

"Kim and Kanye's marriage is beyond repair," the informant claims.

"Kim is over Kanye's chaos, and at this point she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life..."

"Kim is okay with it. She will do everything she can for the kids to have a great relationship with Kanye - she just doesn't want to be married to him."

For many, the mystery will always be why Kim wanted to be married to such a volatile figure for so long.

But despite all the drama, insiders say that for most of their years together, Kim and Kanye were truly happy.

West's erratic behavior began to take a toll, however, and the final straw reportedly came when Kanye accused Kim of cheating on him in a July Twitter tirade.

We may neve know exactly when she made her decision, but it seems clear that in Kim's mind, the marriage has been over for quite some time.