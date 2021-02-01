Kim Kardashian: Don't Worry, Everyone! I'm Still Banging Kanye!

For weeks now, one of the most consistently dominant stories in the tabloid media has been the rumored separation of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Various outlets and insiders have insisted that this time is different from the many previous times we've heard reports about the famous pair going their separate ways.

This time, it's been claimed said that Kim has spoken with divorce attorneys, and Kanye is expecting her to file for divorce any day now.

Now, however, we've been thrown a curveball in the form of -- what else? -- a bikini photo posted by Kim.

At first glance, it might look like any of the thousands of bikini pics that Kim has previously posted.

But we'd like to encourage you to look away from the more eye-catching aspects of Kim's latest post and focus instead on her sneakers.

As you can see, Kim is sporting some fugly, futuristic kicks that no one would ever wear (much less pay good many for) unless someone famous and influential had declared that they're cool.

In other words, she's wearing Yeezys.

And the Yeezy brand, of course, is the brainchild of Kim's allegedly estranged husband, Kanye West.

Now, it's highly unlikely that this is a case where Kim wanted to snap a bikini pic in hurry, so she simply slipped on the nearest footwear available.

She's clearly calling attention to her hideous sneakers, and she obviously knew how fans would react to the sight of her wearing Yeezys.

So why did she post the pic?

Well, it's possible she's trying to squash the divorce rumors without actually saying anything.

Perhaps there was something to those reports at one point, but Kim and/or Kanye has had a change of heart, and now they'd like to move on with their marriage without acknowledging their latest rough patch.

Or perhaps Kim is trying to say something very different.

Perhaps this is her way of very subtly acknowledging that the divorce is happening, but it's completely amicable.

As we've reported previously, Kim and Kanye have billions in assets to split (if they're actually breaking up) and several sources have stated that with the hope if a prenup, they hope to do so amicably and with a minimum of legal drama.

“Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split—it’s a very fair deal for everyone,” an insider recently told Us Weekly.

“Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially," the source added.

"Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she’s holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done.”

Of course, that statement was made before the controversial pic of Kim rocking her husband's namesake kicks.

Does this change anything?

Are the Kim and Kanye sources changing their tune in light of this new intel from inside casa de Kardashian?

Or are we just reading too much into a photo of a MILF with questionable taste in footwear?

Only time will tell ...