Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce from Kanye West. It's Really Over!

by at .  Updated at .

Kim Kardashian has gone ahead and finally done it.

Following several weeks of intense speculation about the state of her marriage, Kim Kardashian has turned what started out as a seemingly common rumor into a rather stunning reality:

She has filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Snapsho

TMZ, E! News and other outlets have all confirmed this development.

Each report characterizes the situation as being considered amicable between both parties.

At least ... for the moment.

Kimye on the Red Carpet

Kim is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the former couple's four children.

Significantly, West is reportedly in agreement with this crucial clause.

There is also a prenuptiial agreement in place, which neither side is planning to contest.

Kimye: 6 Years!

Kardashian and Kanye are even far along in their property settlement negotiation, an insider alleges.

This source is citing the many homes these superstars own together.

That sort of joint ownership can take a long time to work through, even for the most amicable of exes.

Kim Kardashian with Ye

The official documents were filed by by well-known divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

No official date of separation is listed.

However, long-time celebrity gossip followers know that this announcement has been a long time in the making.

Silly Kimye

There appeared to be a fissure in the romance shortly after Kanye confirmed a run for President in the spring of 2020, following up this decision by hitting the campaign trail.

To disastrous results.

Many families experience tension due to the pressures of politics, but much of Kanye's grief was of his own making. He had plenty for Kim, too.

Kimye Throwback

At one point, Kanye admitted that Kim had wanted to abort their first daughter, North.

Crying on stage, he claimed that Kim had been poised to do just that.

At another point, he taunted Kim and confessed for the first time that she had previously wanted to break-up with him.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for Versace

At yet another point, he referred to Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un."

The ranting and raving grew to such a worrisome point that Kardashian released a statement in July.

In that statement, Kim issued a sincere plea that folks have "compassion" when it came to her husband's mental illness.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Throwback

A few months later, the divorce chatter really started to grow strong.

Astute observers realized this was a legitimate possibility after E! -- the network basically run by Kim and her mother -- reported on a likely divorce.

Kardashian allowed the report to run... and then never denied its contents.

Hello There, Wife

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source told E! News.

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids," the insider noted.

The source continued: "But have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Good Ole Days

Kimye went public with their romance in April 2012.

The eye-catching power couple got married in May 2014.

They hare four kids together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months.

Kimye at the Cher Show

For the past few months, West has been holed up in Wyoming.

Meanwhile, Kim has been staying with the children in California.

Neither has talked to the press about the failing relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reminisce in Black and White

Kim, according to E!, held off on officially submitting her divorce documents out of concern for their little ones.

Many parents share this worry, that a breakup will harm their children more than an unhappy marriage, and must make their own hard choices.

But this particular divorce has been inevitable for quite a long time now.

Kimye is Cute

"She wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids," the insider explained to E! News, adding:

"It's not about the marriage anymore," the report detailed. "She'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them."

The source emphasized: "Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Outside

As of this writing, still no comment from Kanye or Kim or anyone from the latter's famous family.

We expect that to change soon, however.

We will of course update this post accordingly when we hear from a Kardashian.

Kimye, Ready to Kiss

Until then, for the sake of four very young human beings, we hope things between their parents remain as positive and as friendly as possible.

An amicable divorce will be better for everyone involved, even if it's less entertaining for a few folks to read about.

We also hope Kim gives Ray J another chance. The guy deserves it.

19 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces Ever: Where Does Jeff Bezos Rank?
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Kim Kardashian Biography

A Kim Kardashian Selfie
Kim Kardashian is the ex-girlfriend of Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush and Ray J. She had intercourse on camera with the former, which is what... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Snapsho
Kylie, Kendall, Kim
Kylie, Kim, Kendall
Kim and Stassie
Kim Kardashian In Bikini and Yeezys
Kim Kardashian in So Many Tears

Kim Kardashian Quotes

So far, designing is the most exciting thing Iâ€™ve done... I have a vision of what I want [the clothes] to look like in my mind and itâ€™s fun to see it come alive on paper.

Kim Kardashian

He just seemed very firm about the change, and thatâ€™s, like, his motto.

Kim Kardashian [on Barack Obama]

Kim Kardashian Videos

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Says Goodbye: Watch the Trailer! See the Tears! Feel All the Feels!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Says Goodbye: Watch the Trailer! See the Tears! Feel All the Feels!
Kim Kardashian Divorce
Kim Kardashian Divorce
Kim Kardashian Shares Tearful Look at Final Day of Filming KUWTK
Kim Kardashian Shares Tearful Look at Final Day of Filming KUWTK