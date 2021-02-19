Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce from Kanye West. It's Really Over!

Kim Kardashian has gone ahead and finally done it.

Following several weeks of intense speculation about the state of her marriage, Kim Kardashian has turned what started out as a seemingly common rumor into a rather stunning reality:

She has filed for divorce from Kanye West.

TMZ, E! News and other outlets have all confirmed this development.

Each report characterizes the situation as being considered amicable between both parties.

At least ... for the moment.

Kim is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the former couple's four children.

Significantly, West is reportedly in agreement with this crucial clause.

There is also a prenuptiial agreement in place, which neither side is planning to contest.

Kardashian and Kanye are even far along in their property settlement negotiation, an insider alleges.

This source is citing the many homes these superstars own together.

That sort of joint ownership can take a long time to work through, even for the most amicable of exes.

The official documents were filed by by well-known divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

No official date of separation is listed.

However, long-time celebrity gossip followers know that this announcement has been a long time in the making.

There appeared to be a fissure in the romance shortly after Kanye confirmed a run for President in the spring of 2020, following up this decision by hitting the campaign trail.

To disastrous results.

Many families experience tension due to the pressures of politics, but much of Kanye's grief was of his own making. He had plenty for Kim, too.

At one point, Kanye admitted that Kim had wanted to abort their first daughter, North.

Crying on stage, he claimed that Kim had been poised to do just that.

At another point, he taunted Kim and confessed for the first time that she had previously wanted to break-up with him.

At yet another point, he referred to Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un."

The ranting and raving grew to such a worrisome point that Kardashian released a statement in July.

In that statement, Kim issued a sincere plea that folks have "compassion" when it came to her husband's mental illness.

A few months later, the divorce chatter really started to grow strong.

Astute observers realized this was a legitimate possibility after E! -- the network basically run by Kim and her mother -- reported on a likely divorce.

Kardashian allowed the report to run... and then never denied its contents.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source told E! News.

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids," the insider noted.

The source continued: "But have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

Kimye went public with their romance in April 2012.

The eye-catching power couple got married in May 2014.

They hare four kids together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months.

For the past few months, West has been holed up in Wyoming.

Meanwhile, Kim has been staying with the children in California.

Neither has talked to the press about the failing relationship.

Kim, according to E!, held off on officially submitting her divorce documents out of concern for their little ones.

Many parents share this worry, that a breakup will harm their children more than an unhappy marriage, and must make their own hard choices.

But this particular divorce has been inevitable for quite a long time now.

"She wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids," the insider explained to E! News, adding:

"It's not about the marriage anymore," the report detailed. "She'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them."

The source emphasized: "Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

As of this writing, still no comment from Kanye or Kim or anyone from the latter's famous family.

We expect that to change soon, however.

We will of course update this post accordingly when we hear from a Kardashian.

Until then, for the sake of four very young human beings, we hope things between their parents remain as positive and as friendly as possible.

An amicable divorce will be better for everyone involved, even if it's less entertaining for a few folks to read about.

We also hope Kim gives Ray J another chance. The guy deserves it.