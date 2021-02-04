Kim Kardashian Cuts Off Contact With Kanye, Prepares to File For Divorce

Folks, the big day is almost here.

Some people have been waiting for it since the latest round of Kim Kardashian-Kanye West divorce rumors started back in early January.

Others have been waiting for it since the couple got married back in 2014.

In any case, it looks as though we'll soon receive news that Kim has officially filed for divorce from Kanye.

According to a new report from People magazine, Kim has cut ties with Kanye to the extent that she's able to (the couple still has four kids together, after all), and she'll soon take steps toward legally ending the marriage.

"Kim and Kanye continue to live separate lives," a source tells the outlet.

"They have no contact."

The insider confirms that the four children are living in Calabasas with Kim, while Kanye continues to hole up in his compound in Cody, Wyoming.

"Kim stays focused on the kids and work. She is very busy and seems happy," the insider adds.

The source says that Kim is holding off on filing for one simple reason -- she doesn't want to spoil the ending of KUWTK.

"Her issues with Kanye are a big part of the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians," says the insider, adding that Kim intends to announce the split following the show's last episodes, which will begin airing in March.

"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," the source continues. "And Kim is okay with it."

"Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign and tweets," a second insider tells People.

Meanwhile, a different source tells E! News -- long considered the authority on all things Kardashian -- that Kim and Kanye have completely cut ties, and they're both very much looking forward to a time when they'll be officially single once again.

The E! insider says Kardashian and West "are completely done and no longer speaking."

"She is trying to stay strong and move on with her life," says the insider, noting that Kim is holding off on filing merely because she "is still working out the logistics of announcing the divorce."

The insider notes, however, that the split is "completely official in her mind."

"Kanye is also completely done with the marriage and is moving on," the source adds.

"He doesn't care what Kim's priorities are with holding off on a divorce announcement," a second insider explains.

"He will file before she's ready if he has to. He wants the divorce just as much as Kim does."

The second source notes that Kim and Kanye have been effectively divorced since the summer, and have spent no quality time with one another since the day that Kanye accused Kim of cheating in a Twitter rant back in July.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," the insider adds.

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately.

"Kim knows the marriage is over," the source continues.

"She's known for a while."

So while there have been reports of an attempted reconciliation in recent weeks, it now looks as though either those efforts fizzled, or the rumors were bogus to begin with.

Either way, it sounds as though we'll receive some sort of official word about divorce proceedings in early spring.