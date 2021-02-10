Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Completely Cut Off Contact as Divorce Battle Heats Up [Report]

Kim Kardashian has never been shy when it comes to responding to rumors about her personal life.

Whether it's a feud with her sisters, or a controversy over one of her daughter's art projects (more on that later), Kim is always quick to clap back when she feels it's necessary.

So her silence on the issue of her rumored divorce from Kanye West speaks volumes.

Kim knows that by keeping mum, she's essentially confirming the reports, and it seems she's perfectly fine with that fact.

It also looks as though the media's not the only one getting a cold shoulder from Kim.

According to a new report from E! News -- the authority on all things Kardashiam -- Kim is no longer speaking to Kanye West.

An insider tells the outlet that the estranged spouses "are completely done and no longer speaking."

"She is trying to stay strong and move on with her life," says the source, adding that Kim has yet to file for divorce only because she "is still working out the logistics of announcing the divorce."

The insider says that despite the lack of filing, the divorce is already "completely official in her mind."

And apparently, Kim is not alone in her desire to pull the plug on this thing.

"Kanye is also completely done with the marriage and is moving on," says another source.

"He doesn't care what Kim's priorities are with holding off on a divorce announcement," the second insider explains.

"He will file before she's ready if he has to. He wants the divorce just as much as Kim does."

The source says that regardless of their legal status, these two have been acting divorced for quite some time.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," the informant continues.

Kim's family is reportedly aware that a divorce is imminent, and it seems the whole clan has been rallying around Kim.

"All of the sisters are aware of the situation and are very supportive. They all love Kanye like a brother but agree it's best they part ways," the source says.

While Kim and Kanye have seen each other in recent months, their communication has been kept to a minimum.

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately," the insider adds.

"Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

Speaking of the kids, Kim posted about Kanye for the first time in months this week while she was defending her eldest daughter's artistic talent.

It all started when Kim posted a photo of a recent oil painting from North, and fans expressed doubt that the 7-year-old was actually the one who made the piece.

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" an irate Kim replied.

"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured," she added.

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."

From there, Kim threw it way back, sharing a never-before-seen pic of Kanye's paintings from when he was a kid.

"Throwback to some of her dad's artwork that he did as a kid," she captioned the pic.

Kim and Kanye may not be getting along these days -- in fact, they may never get along again.

But Kim clearly wants to remind the world that she married one hell of a talented artist -- and that he passed those genes along to their kids.