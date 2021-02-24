Khloe Kardashian Roasted for Weird Slenderman Feet Pics: I Swear It's Not Photoshop!

by at .

Fans are all to familiar with the many faces of Khloe Kardashian.

Usually, when she's busted doctoring her photos, it's her face or body.

This time, Khloe is being just plain weird ... posting grotesquely elongated feet.

Is she trying to emulate Slenderman? Some kind of satyr? What's going on?

Khloe Kardashian Shares Weird Distorted Photo

Khloe Kardashian is a beautiful woman, but in this photo, that's not the topic of discussion.

Instead, everyone was looking at her feet ... crowding in on the territory of that part of the internet.

Khloe's feet look inhumanly long, obviously distorted, like the face of a Borzoi, and the entire internet called her out on it.

Khloe Kardashian in Quarantine

There are times when Khloe does not respond well to criticism -- including when she gets busted doctoring photos.

But Khloe insists that this Slenderman body horror show on display is not the result of photoshop.

Instead, she says, it's just the camera lens.

Khloe Kardashian Has Had Some Work Done

"HA I’m cracking up!" Khloe responded to the widespread roasting.

She explained: "[For a] few of those [Good American] photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect."

"The closer the object is to camera," Khloe detaioled, "they will get elongated."

Khloe Kardashian Talks to Tristan

"So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long," Khloe explained.

"Not to worry!" she assured fans. "I still have normal size hands/fingers."

No one thought that she'd gotten some sort of ... digitigrade leg extensions.

Khloe Kardashian tweet defends camera lens feet 01 of 02

"I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!" Khloe wrote in another tweet.

"it’s The angle and the type of lens," she once again explained.

"And personally," Khloe opined, "I think this camera lens is so f--king cool."

Khloe Kardashian tweet defends camera lens feet 02 of 02

"It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see," Khloe noted of this unique lens.

"Either way," she affirmed, "I’m happy with them."

"It’s just the lens guys!" Khloe wrote in yet another tweet. "LOL but some of these stories are really reaching."

Khloe Kardashian Distorts Her Face

Okay, so first of all, aside from a few bonkers tweets, we think that most people were accusing Khloe of photoshop.

This is not the first time, since she either appears to have developed the ability to mildly shapeshift or has been distorting her image.

Khloe's "fun" with photo editing is so extreme that actual government officials have discussed a law requiring celebrities to disclose when their pics are doctored.

Khloe Kardashian on Halloween

Sometimes, the people poking fun at Khloe are just doing that -- teasing someone very famous for doing something very silly.

Others are genuinely concerned, though.

It's no secret that Khloe radically transformed her appearance years ago due to bullying. And maybe that's still happening.

Khloe Kardashian inspiring facetuning disclosure law tweet

Fans fear that she has major untreated self-esteem and self-image issues, which manifests itself in painfully doctored pics.

That could absolutely be the case, but we cannot pretend to diagnose her with something so complex over Twitter. Also we're not doctors.

But let's be very clear -- giving herself mega-feet could not have been intentional. That's not some beauty standard she's trying to meet.

Khloe Kardashian In Turks and Caicos

We're glad that everyone, including Khloe, could have a good laugh over these inhuman feet.

In the mean time, anyone looking to date after the COVID-19 pandemic dies down might need to be on the lookout for dudes using a lens just like this one.

Just saying ... if it made Khloe's feet look that long, the lens could get up to all kinds of mischief.

Show Comments
Tags:

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Khloe Kardashian Shares Weird Distorted Photo
Khloe Kardashian in Malibu
Khloe Kardashian's Stretchmarks
Khloe and Kourt In the Sun
Khloe Kardashian In Turks and Caicos
Khloe Kardashian Talks to Tristan

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Let's Make Another Baby!
Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Let's Make Another Baby!
Khloe Kardashian: New Face, Chin of the Week Alarm Internet
Khloe Kardashian: New Face, Chin of the Week Alarm Internet
Tristan Thompson Showers Khloe Kardashian with Flowers: Forget About Larsa!
Tristan Thompson Showers Khloe Kardashian with Flowers: Forget About Larsa!