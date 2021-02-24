Khloe Kardashian Roasted for Weird Slenderman Feet Pics: I Swear It's Not Photoshop!

Fans are all to familiar with the many faces of Khloe Kardashian.

Usually, when she's busted doctoring her photos, it's her face or body.

This time, Khloe is being just plain weird ... posting grotesquely elongated feet.

Is she trying to emulate Slenderman? Some kind of satyr? What's going on?

Khloe Kardashian is a beautiful woman, but in this photo, that's not the topic of discussion.

Instead, everyone was looking at her feet ... crowding in on the territory of that part of the internet.

Khloe's feet look inhumanly long, obviously distorted, like the face of a Borzoi, and the entire internet called her out on it.

There are times when Khloe does not respond well to criticism -- including when she gets busted doctoring photos.

But Khloe insists that this Slenderman body horror show on display is not the result of photoshop.

Instead, she says, it's just the camera lens.

"HA I’m cracking up!" Khloe responded to the widespread roasting.

She explained: "[For a] few of those [Good American] photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect."

"The closer the object is to camera," Khloe detaioled, "they will get elongated."

"So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long," Khloe explained.

"Not to worry!" she assured fans. "I still have normal size hands/fingers."

No one thought that she'd gotten some sort of ... digitigrade leg extensions.

"I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!" Khloe wrote in another tweet.

"it’s The angle and the type of lens," she once again explained.

"And personally," Khloe opined, "I think this camera lens is so f--king cool."

"It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see," Khloe noted of this unique lens.

"Either way," she affirmed, "I’m happy with them."

"It’s just the lens guys!" Khloe wrote in yet another tweet. "LOL but some of these stories are really reaching."

Okay, so first of all, aside from a few bonkers tweets, we think that most people were accusing Khloe of photoshop.

This is not the first time, since she either appears to have developed the ability to mildly shapeshift or has been distorting her image.

Khloe's "fun" with photo editing is so extreme that actual government officials have discussed a law requiring celebrities to disclose when their pics are doctored.

Sometimes, the people poking fun at Khloe are just doing that -- teasing someone very famous for doing something very silly.

Others are genuinely concerned, though.

It's no secret that Khloe radically transformed her appearance years ago due to bullying. And maybe that's still happening.

Fans fear that she has major untreated self-esteem and self-image issues, which manifests itself in painfully doctored pics.

That could absolutely be the case, but we cannot pretend to diagnose her with something so complex over Twitter. Also we're not doctors.

But let's be very clear -- giving herself mega-feet could not have been intentional. That's not some beauty standard she's trying to meet.

We're glad that everyone, including Khloe, could have a good laugh over these inhuman feet.

In the mean time, anyone looking to date after the COVID-19 pandemic dies down might need to be on the lookout for dudes using a lens just like this one.

Just saying ... if it made Khloe's feet look that long, the lens could get up to all kinds of mischief.