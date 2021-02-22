Khloe Kardashian is Wearing a Huge Diamond Ring and Fans are Flipping the F--k Out

There are no longer questions about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, not when it comes to their relationship status at least.

The stars are most definitely back together.

Just how serious is this rekindled romance, however?

Based on the recent appearance of Khloe's finger, the answer is both surprising and exciting:

It is VERY serious.

As in, the two may be engaged!!!!!!

What else are fans to take away from an Instagram image Kardashian shared over the weekend, one that featured her nearly-bare backside, her long and lovely leg, her lower back....

... and a huge diamond ring!

On Sunday, February 21, Khloe showed off her black bikini top and bottoms by SKIMS, along with high-heeled khaki booties from her Good American brand's new shoe collection.

"New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25," wrote the entrepreneur as a caption.

E! host Morgan Stewart then asked as a comment "ARE THEY?" -- to which Khloe replied, "yep! They are!"

And this is where the confusion set in.

Millions of followers thought Stewart was focusing on Khloe's very evident bling in the photo far above and asking whether Khloe and Tristan were engaged.

These same followers then interpreted Kardashian's response to be confirmation.

Yes, we are set to be married, you know?

Except, the answer is no. They are not.

Aware of the chaos that had broken out on social media, Khloe later jumped back online amid fan speculated about an engagement and clarified:

"My reply was to the question 'are they?' My reply is 'Yep they are'... Meaning yes the shoes are dropping on 2.25."

Oh.

Darn.

Khloe must understand the speculation, however.

As teased in a number of previews and clips for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe and Tristan are talking about having a second child together.

It seems hard to imagine the reality star and professional basketball player won't become husband and wife if they really do expand their immediate family.

Hence the constant churning of this particular rumor mill.

"Ok bling bling we see you," wrote Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn as a comment to Khloe on Sunday, along with emojis of a diamond, a winking face and hands clapping.

It's worth remember, though, that Khloe was also spotted with a huge sparkler in December, settiing off a previous round of engagement chatter.

She denied it back then, too.

It's allso worth remembering that Tristan cheated on Khloe when she was pregnant with the then-couple's daughter.

And then Khloe forgave him.

And then Tristan cheated on Kardashian again, this second time with her good friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe continues to be reminded of Thompson's wandering penis and wandering lips and has made it clear she wants people to shut the eff up about it.

Thompson, for his part, may be better served focusing on his professional life these days over his personal life.

A key offseason signing by the Boston Celtics, Tristan is averaging fewer points, rebounds and assists so far in 2020-2021 than he has over the course of his career.

At this time, moreover, the team is a disappointing 15-15.

He recently called the team's sloppy play "unacceptable" and said the squad has to "stomp on the necks" of its opponents.

Two days later, the Celtics blew a 24-point second half lead to the New Orleans Pelicans and lost in overtime.