Khloe Kardashian Flips OUT at Fan: Shut the F--k Up About Jordyn Woods!!

There are few topics that Khloe Kardashian seems to love more than that of co-parenting with Tristan Thompson.

The innate hypocrisy of how she treated Jordyn Woods before welcoming back Tristan ... she's less fond of that subject.

When a fan brought up questions about Jordyn's fallen friendship with Khloe's sister, Khloe flipped out.

She lectured the questioner at length and, for good measure, ended her rant with an expletive-laced demand.

Khloe was happily talking about co-parenting sweet little True (who is about to be three years old in under two months!).

But one commenter, observing how Khloe and Tristan are acting like neither of his cheating scandals ever happened, piped up.

"So … is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordan again?" the fan asked.

To say that Khloe was miffed at this question would be a massive understatement.

"I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister," Khloe began her lengthy reply on Instagram.

"Or," she continued, "I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with."

"Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with," Khloe declared.

"She is an adult," she correctly affirmed of the 23-year-old mother of one.

Khloe described Kylie as someone "who can do whatever she wants to do."

"I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!" Khloe announced.

She affirmed: "I love my sister unconditionally!"

"That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with," Khloe clarified.

"I will always love, respect, and value my sister unconditionally!!" Khloe emphasized.

"She is my life partner," she added with some awkward phrasing.

"And," Khloe insisted, "I will always respect what she chooses!!!"

"By the way," Khloe added, "I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!!"

"Truly," she insisted. "My heart carries no hatred at all."

Khloe concluded her rant with a demand: "Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F--K UP!"

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were besties for years. Jordyn was even living at her house.

All of that changed when Tristan gave Jordyn an unsolicited kiss, as Jordyn described at the time.

Khloe chose to believe a partygoer account that said that Jordyn was flirting with Tristan and that the two then hooked up.

Khloe did not believe Jordyn's description of events.

And though Tristan had already been reportedly cheating on Khloe (again) before the scandal, the public perception was that Khloe's rage was directed at Jordyn.

Certainly, when Jordyn went on Red Table Talk to share her story despite Kardashian blacklisting, Khloe flipped out.

While Jordyn shared her story, Khloe made a clown of herself on camera.

To her credit, she did make it clear that she regretted her social media outburst ... after she became a laughingstock.

But that did not appear to change anything for Jordyn, who was suddenly finding a new place to live after being exiled from the Kardashians.

It may be that Khloe misunderstood that comment.

Clearly, she read it as an accusation that she commanded Kylie to end her friendship with Jordyn.

But that is not necessarily what the commenter believed.

The Kardashians' key to power (aside from being rich white women) has always been their vaunted family solidarity.

But in many ways, this has also been a major flaw ... because they close ranks to protect each other, even when they're the ones who are wrong.

The fan may have simply asked if Khloe no longer has a beef with Jordyn. Khloe may have partially answered that one ... maybe.