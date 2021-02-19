Khloe Kardashian Flips OUT at Fan: Shut the F--k Up About Jordyn Woods!!

by at .

There are few topics that Khloe Kardashian seems to love more than that of co-parenting with Tristan Thompson.

The innate hypocrisy of how she treated Jordyn Woods before welcoming back Tristan ... she's less fond of that subject.

When a fan brought up questions about Jordyn's fallen friendship with Khloe's sister, Khloe flipped out.

She lectured the questioner at length and, for good measure, ended her rant with an expletive-laced demand.

Khloe Kardashian Has an Expressive Face

Khloe was happily talking about co-parenting sweet little True (who is about to be three years old in under two months!).

But one commenter, observing how Khloe and Tristan are acting like neither of his cheating scandals ever happened, piped up.

"So … is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordan again?" the fan asked.

Khloe Kardashian Listens on the Penultimate Season

To say that Khloe was miffed at this question would be a massive understatement.

"I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister," Khloe began her lengthy reply on Instagram.

"Or," she continued, "I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with."

Khloe Kardashian Puckers

"Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with," Khloe declared.

"She is an adult," she correctly affirmed of the 23-year-old mother of one.

Khloe described Kylie as someone "who can do whatever she wants to do."

Khloe Kardashian Expresses Her Koncerns

"I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!" Khloe announced.

She affirmed: "I love my sister unconditionally!"

"That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with," Khloe clarified.

Khloe Kardashian in 2020 Confessional

"I will always love, respect, and value my sister unconditionally!!" Khloe emphasized.

"She is my life partner," she added with some awkward phrasing.

"And," Khloe insisted, "I will always respect what she chooses!!!"

Khloe Kardashian is Pleasantly Surprised

"By the way," Khloe added, "I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!!"

"Truly," she insisted. "My heart carries no hatred at all."

Khloe concluded her rant with a demand: "Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F--K UP!"

Khloe Kardashian IG tells fan to STFU about Jordyn Woods D:

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were besties for years. Jordyn was even living at her house.

All of that changed when Tristan gave Jordyn an unsolicited kiss, as Jordyn described at the time.

Khloe chose to believe a partygoer account that said that Jordyn was flirting with Tristan and that the two then hooked up.

Jordyn Woods With Kylie Jenner

Khloe did not believe Jordyn's description of events.

And though Tristan had already been reportedly cheating on Khloe (again) before the scandal, the public perception was that Khloe's rage was directed at Jordyn.

Certainly, when Jordyn went on Red Table Talk to share her story despite Kardashian blacklisting, Khloe flipped out.

Jordyn Woods on Red Table Talk

While Jordyn shared her story, Khloe made a clown of herself on camera.

To her credit, she did make it clear that she regretted her social media outburst ... after she became a laughingstock.

But that did not appear to change anything for Jordyn, who was suddenly finding a new place to live after being exiled from the Kardashians.

Keeks!

It may be that Khloe misunderstood that comment.

Clearly, she read it as an accusation that she commanded Kylie to end her friendship with Jordyn.

But that is not necessarily what the commenter believed.

Khloe Kardashian Says Ew

The Kardashians' key to power (aside from being rich white women) has always been their vaunted family solidarity. 

But in many ways, this has also been a major flaw ... because they close ranks to protect each other, even when they're the ones who are wrong.

The fan may have simply asked if Khloe no longer has a beef with Jordyn. Khloe may have partially answered that one ... maybe.

Khloe Kardashian Attacks Jordyn Woods, Gets DRAGGED on Twitter
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Khloe Kardashian in Malibu
Khloe Kardashian's Stretchmarks
Khloe and Kourt In the Sun
Khloe Kardashian In Turks and Caicos
Khloe Kardashian Talks to Tristan
Khloe Kardashian Has Had Some Work Done

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Let's Make Another Baby!
Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Let's Make Another Baby!
Khloe Kardashian: New Face, Chin of the Week Alarm Internet
Khloe Kardashian: New Face, Chin of the Week Alarm Internet
Tristan Thompson Showers Khloe Kardashian with Flowers: Forget About Larsa!
Tristan Thompson Showers Khloe Kardashian with Flowers: Forget About Larsa!