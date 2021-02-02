Khloe Kardashian: Blasted For Plastic Surgery Addiction, Blatant Hyopcrisy!

There was a time when Khloe Kardashian was viewed by many as a brave advocate for self-acceptance and body positivity.

In a where plastic surgery was the rule, not the exception, Khloe was boldly and defiantly herself -- unfiltered, unretouched, and unapologetic.,

In recent years, however, Khloe has decided to make some major alterations to her appearance.

Before we go any further, we'd like to point out that that's Khloe's choice, and if she feels more comfortable in her skin now than she did before, then all the changes she's undergone have been for the best.

That said, it's not surprising that commenters on her Instagram page frequently complain that Khloe is unrecognizable these days.

Many have even gone so far as to suggest that Khloe suffers from plastic surgery addiction.

That might sound like the ultimate "first world problem," but it's a problem nonetheless --one that often carries serious consequences.

It's unfair of us -- or anyone, for that matter -- to diagnose Khloe as suffering from some sort of compulsion, when it's entirely possible that she's merely fine-tuning her look to her exact specifications.

Whatever the case, some recent posts by Khloe have some fans suggesting that the 36-year-old should follow her own example.

Earlier this week the entire Kard clan traveled to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Stormi Webster's third birthday.

(Stormi's mom, Kylie Jenner, reportedly footed the bill for the entire trip, because that's what you do when you're a billionaire mom.)

Khloe and Kourtney seemed to thoroughly enjoy themselves on their island getaway, and Khloe posted this photo of the sisters catching some sun:

"Stay hydrated. We heard there’s a drought. Sincerely Jane and Suzanne," Khloe captioned the photo.

The caption apparently refers to Khloe and Kourtney's habit of calling one another Jane Fonda and Suzanne Somers.

Well, we guess that's the thing about inside jokes -- they don't have to make sense of be funny to outsiders.

Anyway, commenters on the pic were less concerned about the caption than they were with Khloe's ever-changing appearance.

"Khloe what did you do to your face?" one fan asked.

"Can smell the burning plastic face from here," another rather cruelly wrote.

"Plastic Fantastic," a third chimed in.

(Jeez, if you're gonna be so petty as to go online and roast a stranger for their appearance, at least come up with something creative!)

Another follower suggested that the reason Khloe takes so much flak for her changhing appearance is that she waited until she had already been in the spotlight for over a decade before she started having drastic work done.

"Why did you wait so long to have surgery to manipulate your facial structure and your weight?" they asked.

It seems there's not much Khloe could say or do that would satisfy her most virulent haters.

But she may have just made her situation worse by trying to play both sides of the fence.

During the trip, Khloe also posted this photo of her stretchmarks.

They're not very noticeable, but it seems she takes pride in them, and that's commendable.

"I love my stripes," Khloe captioned the pic, alongside a zebra emoji.

Again, we applaud Khloe for reminding fans that she's human -- but perhaps she should have anticipated the backlash on this one.

After all, it's hard to convince people that you take pride in your natural appearance when you recently spent millions on plastic surgery.

Naturally, fans blasted Khloe as a hypocrite and encouraged her to embrace her own message.

But self-acceptance takes different forms for different people -- and it seems to else that Khloe is loving every aspect of her appearance these days.

So we say more power to her!