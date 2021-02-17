Kevin Cosculluela, Former Dance Moms Choreographer, Arrested for Underrage Sexual Battery

Kevin Cosculluela, a reality star who appeared on both Dance Moms and America's Got Talent, has been arrested for allegedly abusing two of his underage students.

The official reports states that Cosculluela was booked on seven felony charges last month -- including sexual battery and multiple counts of sexual misconduct of two students.

The details of these allegations are grisly and heinous.

According to online court documents, the 25-year-old dance instructor was arrested Tuesday, January 12 in Orange County, Florida.

He was charged at the time with multiple counts of sexual misconduct toward two minors and entered not guilty pleas to the charges, which include:

Two counts of sexual activity with a child of age 16 or 17.

Two counts of solicitation of a minor via computer.

One count of lewd or lascivious conduct.

Neither Cosculluela nor anyone on his legal team has yet responded to the arrest.

E! News and other outlets have obtained the arrest warrant obtained in this case.

In it, Kevin is accused of reportedly abusing the unnamed victims in 2020 after starting private instruction with them through Peaches Dance and Music in Orlando.

One victim claims Kevin "forced" her into performing oral sex on him and used Snapchat to solicit nude pictures.

This victim alleged the forced oral sex incident happened on two occasions.

Another student has claimed that Cosculluela solicited nudes from her as well, and that he climbed on top of her while they were in his bed, but they did not have intercourse.

The arrest warrant states that one victim told officials she viewed Kevin as someone "famous," "important" and "influential."

"She explained that Kevin is a 'celebrity' dancer and was on a television show called, Dance Moms and Broadway," the document reads.

Both of these victims were teenagers at the time of their inappropriate, and possibly illegal, interactions with the choreographer.

Reads the warrant:

"[One victim] explained that Kevin would threaten to take away lessons, ignore her during lessons, yell at her, swear at her and not speak to her for days if she didn't do what he wanted.

"She said that it affected her greatly when he ignored her during her dance lessons because of how important she viewed him."

The arrest warrant also says that one of the alleged victims told detectives Kevin's treatment toward her changed after they began texting in September 2020.

Per this warrant:

"She said that he could be 'scary' sometimes if she didn't do what he wanted.

"She explained that Kevin would threaten to take away lessons, ignore her during lessons, yell at her, swear at her and not speak to her for days if she didn't do what he wanted."

The dad of one of the alleged victim's says that he was informed during the last week of 2020 that Kevin had been fired due to "inappropriate behavior," yet was not given further details.

The case against the Dance Moms alum is scheduled to go to trial in May.

Kevin Cosculluela appeared as a guest dancer on Dance Moms in 2013; and he competed on America's Got Talent in 2012.